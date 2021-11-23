Do you remember your exam days? Burning the midnight oil, having your nose dug in piles and piles of books, pulling all-nighters and the never ending syllabus? And finally on the D-day, stuffing the breakfast in your mouth, skipping shower and forgetting half of what you learned? Not the last one? Is it just me?

Well, traumatic memories aside, exams demand such dedication. And moreover, no pain, no gain is the motto. But in this case, it was no exam, no shaadi.

In an interesting incident, a bride from Rajkot, Gujarat, sat for her university exam right before her marriage ceremony! A viral video that has been doing rounds on social media, shows a woman, fully clad in a red bridal attire, sitting in an exam hall with other students and writing her exam.

Shivangi Bagthariya, an undergraduate student, appeared at Shanti Niketan College in the morning to take the exam of fifth semester of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW). Bagthariya said:

When the date of my marriage was finalized, the examination schedule wasn’t declared. As luck would have it, the date as well as the morning muhurat of marriage clashed with my examination

She arrived at the examination centre with her to-be husband, and told reporters that both the families supported her decision.

While many girls, voluntarily or involuntarily, leave their education midway to get married, Shivangi has set an example here that nothing in the world is more important that you, yourself, and your education. Here, not even your wedding day!

Shivangi added:

Education is a must for all, including women. Parents and girls should give importance to education.

The comment section lauded the bride for her decision.

Clearly, a wedding can wait, but not self empowerment. Society, please take note. Way to go, girls!