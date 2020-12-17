The teaser for the latest Amazon Original Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist, released today and it looks like one hell of an intriguing political drama.

The brilliant ensemble starcast includes Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sarah Jane Dias in the pivotal roles.

The starcast also includes Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Gauhar Khan, Anup Soni, and Dino Morea, among others.

Though not much is clear about the plot, it does appear to be the story of a political family in India and the fight for the position of Prime Minister in India. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser on YouTube. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.