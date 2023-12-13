Andre Braugher, who was seen in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, passed away today. He was 61.
The actor, who portrayed the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the iconic crime-fiction drama, breathed his last after suffering from a brief illness.
Jennifer Allen, the late actor’s publicist confirmed the news of his death.
His death sent shockwaves across the internet and here’s how fans and his co-stars showcased their condolences:
Captain Raymond Holt, thank you for all the memories.
