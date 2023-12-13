Andre Braugher, who was seen in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, passed away today. He was 61.

The actor, who portrayed the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the iconic crime-fiction drama, breathed his last after suffering from a brief illness.

Jennifer Allen, the late actor’s publicist confirmed the news of his death.

His death sent shockwaves across the internet and here’s how fans and his co-stars showcased their condolences:

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

brooklyn nine-nine got me through some really rough days & continues to be my comfort show. thank you for the laughs, captain 🫡 rest in power, andre braugher 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UbGoBUrYl6 — marga (@austenfiIms) December 13, 2023

rest in peace andre braugher 💔 here's one of my most favorite scenes of him on brooklyn nine-nine, thanks for the laughs andre pic.twitter.com/IztwTlgs26 — mary ⎊🎄 (@kurtslimabean) December 13, 2023

one of the best things watching brooklyn nine nine was looking forward to captain holt's sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode thank you for that andre braugher may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6w4QX7QXpq — chloe (@ladykarevs) December 13, 2023

andre braugher thank you so fucking much for the unfathomable amount of joy you brought to myself & the rest of the world. raymond holt will forever be one of my favourite tv characters and he will always hold a place in my heart because of you.



RIP 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/3sGsdnSJZg — cameron 🧩 (@jizzgaw) December 13, 2023

this scene where holt encourages rosa after she comes out is still so important to me… two queer characters affirming their right to safety and love in a world that demands conformity. thank you andre braugher <3 pic.twitter.com/Z26rfJ8TW8 — nell (@lesIiebens) December 13, 2023

rest in loving peace andre braugher, thank you for bringing comfort and laughter to the lives of so many including myself 🤍pic.twitter.com/MywexJKDHY — jay | gen v era (@stormbxrnbaby) December 13, 2023

i bring this clip up all the time but it has to be shared now. this is the perfect encapsulation of andre braugher. he commanded every single scene he was in and MADE YOU pay attention and then the look he gives at the very end breaks you out of it with a laugh. he was incredible pic.twitter.com/FFtblO4XPu — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) December 13, 2023

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher. You were always in our hearts, forever our Captain Holt. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QtP2d0Xcce — safe place for b99 stan. (@comfortninenine) December 13, 2023

Captain Raymond Holt, thank you for all the memories.