If you are a fan of the Naiine Naiine, then you'd be as excited as us to know when season 7 AKA the final season is releasing. So behold, the release date is finally out.

Melissa Fumero AKA Sergeant Amy Santiago shared the official poster of the season on her Instagram of the entire gang and captioned 'No more Mr Noice Guys'.

She mentioned that Season 7 will in fact release on February 6th on NBC.

This comes after the show was dropped by Fox which stated that the show isn't getting a lot of viewership. But after fans got upset and united to get another season of the show, it got saved.

Even though in India, the show broadcasts on Comedy Central and Netflix, we're hoping to see the new season super soon.