Bruce Willis, the popular actor known for acting in the Die Hard franchise, is stepping away from his acting career, following an aphasia diagnosis - a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

The 67-year-old actor rose to fame with the 1980s comedy-drama series Moonlighting and has starred in more than 100 movies across his four-decade career. However, he's best known for playing a cop in the Die Hard franchise.

Bruce Willis’ family issued a full statement in a social media post, that read:

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

For the uninitiated, the most common cause of aphasia is brain damage resulting from a stroke or the blockage of a blood vessel in the brain. The loss of blood leads to brain cell death or damage in areas that control language.

Needless to mention, fans across the globe has been left heartbroken after the actor's family broke the news and this is how they reacted:

