This pandemic and the consequent loss of lives has been bad, not to mention the loss of countless lives and even more livelihoods. But this is also the time for a civilisation to show what it's worth and stand up for each other. 

Source: cbc

And racism is not the way to do not. Unfortunately nobody informed Bryan Adams about it, who, it seems has been watching a lot of Donald Trump interviews. . 

Which would explain his Instagram post which many have been calling racist. 

View this post on Instagram

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on

Fans of Adams did not particularly like his statement which led to #BryanAdamsIsCancelled trending on Twitter. 

After the online outrage, Adams posted another video on Instagram, which was meant to be an apology but didn't feel much like it...

... and people noticed. 

Look, it might be just that Adams wanted people to go vegan and not kill animals in general but that was just so fucking stupid and ignorant!