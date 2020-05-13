This pandemic and the consequent loss of lives has been bad, not to mention the loss of countless lives and even more livelihoods. But this is also the time for a civilisation to show what it's worth and stand up for each other.

And racism is not the way to do not. Unfortunately nobody informed Bryan Adams about it, who, it seems has been watching a lot of Donald Trump interviews. .

Which would explain his Instagram post which many have been calling racist.

Fans of Adams did not particularly like his statement which led to #BryanAdamsIsCancelled trending on Twitter.

The hypocrisy of singing "Shine a light" and representing Canada in a #StrongerTogether concert and then writing something so hateful, divisive & xenophobic, the opposite of what Canada stands for! So disgusting. I still can't believe he couldn't see how inappropriate this was! — Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) May 12, 2020

So Bryan Adams posted this, then deleted it. Luckily there are screenshots to punctuate the rest of his career with his hatred, racism and xenophobia. #coronavirus #BryanAdams #BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/iZEAltYeDC — Brian Yim Lim (@DrBrianYL) May 12, 2020

Pretty much how I felt when I heard Bryan Adam's comments #BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/JxayIxLjYT — Tim Stubinski (@timstubinski) May 12, 2020

I guess it’s convenient that Bryan Adams has a song called “Please forgive me”#BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/ETOoj45C1i — Stephen Daly (@StephenDalyShow) May 12, 2020

Looks like someone’s views on race are stuck in the summer of ‘69. — Amanda, Sister Michael’s Judo Partner (@IsThisThingOn31) May 12, 2020

After the online outrage, Adams posted another video on Instagram, which was meant to be an apology but didn't feel much like it...

... and people noticed.

I highlighted Bryan Adams' apology. He needs Alison Roman's ghost writer.



Magenta: Non-apology



Yellow: Doubling down!



Red: I'm the one being persecuted! I'm the real victim!



Blue: I'm a good person! Don't judge me by my actions, but by what's in my heart.



Green: The apology. pic.twitter.com/uPgVr4GT8s — Mekka *My Mask Protects You* Okereke (@mekkaokereke) May 13, 2020

"Apologies to any and all that were offended" is not an apology #BryanAdams pic.twitter.com/IqH1EnPsic — Allison Z. (@AllisonZinnick) May 12, 2020

Aww poor @bryanadams cannot earn his millions for a couple of extra months.



His apology was bullshit. Now we have a better idea of his values.#BryanAdams #gross pic.twitter.com/p3RRuakvBe — Joey Classic says Stay the F*ck Home (@llcooljoe) May 13, 2020

Look, it might be just that Adams wanted people to go vegan and not kill animals in general but that was just so fucking stupid and ignorant!