This pandemic and the consequent loss of lives has been bad, not to mention the loss of countless lives and even more livelihoods. But this is also the time for a civilisation to show what it's worth and stand up for each other.
And racism is not the way to do not. Unfortunately nobody informed Bryan Adams about it, who, it seems has been watching a lot of Donald Trump interviews. .
Which would explain his Instagram post which many have been calling racist.
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
Fans of Adams did not particularly like his statement which led to #BryanAdamsIsCancelled trending on Twitter.
The hypocrisy of singing "Shine a light" and representing Canada in a #StrongerTogether concert and then writing something so hateful, divisive & xenophobic, the opposite of what Canada stands for! So disgusting. I still can't believe he couldn't see how inappropriate this was!— Ann Marie Pincivero (@ampincivero) May 12, 2020
So Bryan Adams posted this, then deleted it. Luckily there are screenshots to punctuate the rest of his career with his hatred, racism and xenophobia. #coronavirus #BryanAdams #BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/iZEAltYeDC— Brian Yim Lim (@DrBrianYL) May 12, 2020
Pretty much how I felt when I heard Bryan Adam's comments #BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/JxayIxLjYT— Tim Stubinski (@timstubinski) May 12, 2020
I guess it’s convenient that Bryan Adams has a song called “Please forgive me”#BryanAdamsIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/ETOoj45C1i— Stephen Daly (@StephenDalyShow) May 12, 2020
Looks like someone’s views on race are stuck in the summer of ‘69.— Amanda, Sister Michael’s Judo Partner (@IsThisThingOn31) May 12, 2020
After the online outrage, Adams posted another video on Instagram, which was meant to be an apology but didn't feel much like it...
INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall . #bryanadamsintothefire #songsfromisolation #covid19 #banwetmarkets #govegan
... and people noticed.
I highlighted Bryan Adams' apology. He needs Alison Roman's ghost writer.— Mekka *My Mask Protects You* Okereke (@mekkaokereke) May 13, 2020
Magenta: Non-apology
Yellow: Doubling down!
Red: I'm the one being persecuted! I'm the real victim!
Blue: I'm a good person! Don't judge me by my actions, but by what's in my heart.
Green: The apology. pic.twitter.com/uPgVr4GT8s
"Apologies to any and all that were offended" is not an apology #BryanAdams pic.twitter.com/IqH1EnPsic— Allison Z. (@AllisonZinnick) May 12, 2020
Aww poor @bryanadams cannot earn his millions for a couple of extra months.— Joey Classic says Stay the F*ck Home (@llcooljoe) May 13, 2020
His apology was bullshit. Now we have a better idea of his values.#BryanAdams #gross pic.twitter.com/p3RRuakvBe
Has the @bryanadams apology tour started yet? #BryanAdams #racism— Sophie-Anne B. (@SophieAnneB) May 12, 2020
Look, it might be just that Adams wanted people to go vegan and not kill animals in general but that was just so fucking stupid and ignorant!