Only Call Yourself A True BTS Fan If You Can Get 5 Out Of These Right

Do you pride yourself in your knowledge of BTS? Well, time to put it to test!

1. What does ARMY stand for? via GIPHY Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth Accurate Representative M.C. for Youth A Real M.C. for Youth All Real M.C. for Youth

2. Who is the youngest member of BTS? via GIPHY V Jin Jungkook Jimin

3. Who in BTS is famous for his 'mochi' cheeks? via GIPHY RM Jimin Suga Jin

4. On what date did BTS make their debut? via GIPHY June 12th, 2013 July 12th, 2014 June 11th, 2011 Jan 12th, 2015

5. What was their debut song? via GIPHY Magic Shop We Are Bulletproof No More Dream Wings

6. In 2017, BTS announced that their name will also stand for this. via GIPHY Behind the Scenes Beyond the Scene Before the Sun Becoming the Sun

7. What is V's real name? via GIPHY Kim Jung-hyung Jung Kim-hyung Park Jin Kim Tae-hyung

8. What is Suga's alternate stage name? via GIPHY Agust D August S DAugust SugaD

9. Which one of these members has been a part of the K-drama, Hwarang? via Amino Apps Jungkook J-Hope V RM