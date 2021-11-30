Only Call Yourself A True BTS Fan If You Can Get 5 Out Of These Right

Do you pride yourself in your knowledge of BTS? Well, time to put it to test!
1. What does ARMY stand for?
2. Who is the youngest member of BTS?
3. Who in BTS is famous for his 'mochi' cheeks?
4. On what date did BTS make their debut?
5. What was their debut song?
6. In 2017, BTS announced that their name will also stand for this.
7. What is V's real name?
8. What is Suga's alternate stage name?
9. Which one of these members has been a part of the K-drama, Hwarang?
via Amino Apps
10. Finally, who is the leader of BTS?
Result