We don't need to explain why Park Ji-min aka BTS Jimin is our bias. From his adorable cheeks to his brilliant voice and screen presence, we are always in awe of him. And as the idol celebrates his 26th birthday, we can't help but look back at our favourite photos of Jimin that remind us why we love him so much, especially when he's gushing over his love for ARMY.

Need a minute to wrap my head around his brilliant hair transformations.

Apart from being extremely talented, Jimin is also kind and generous, known for making large donations. In 2020, Jimin donated desks and chairs for 1200 students at his alma mater, Busan High School of Arts. And in 2019, he donated 100 million won to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education, out of which, 30% went towards his alma mater. He truly has a heart of gold.

Dear ARMYs. I feel so good these days and I’m super happy. I don’t have to be doing anything. Just spending time with you guys makes it enough for me. It makes me happy. And that feels almost strange to me. I used to be the type of person who felt the pressure to keep myself busy. I was almost always anxious. I’m not like that anymore. It must be because I’m now aware of the people around me, supporting me. So I owe it all to you. So thank you for everything.

- Jimin

Watching you all sing along to the song made my anxiety go away. It was amazing. Just like the way you have your eyes on us, I’ve got my eyes on you guys too. Remember that, okay?

- Jimin

I wanted to point out how much your love means to us. Each and every one of your voices count. Thank you for your endless love and support. And it would make me so much happier if you all could love yourselves as much as you love us. I just really wanted to tell you guys that. I really love you all.

- Jimin

Here’s something I wanted to share with you all. I want you to smile for real – not one of those smiles that you put on your face to move on with your day, but a real smile from pure happiness in your heart. I want you to always be able to put on that kind of smile. I want the best things to happen to you guys. You understand, right?

- Jimin

BTS members and ARMYs are the heroes in my life. I wanted to be, and should have been, everyone’s hero, but there were times I hit rock bottom and suffered in the pits of despair. They are my heroes. I’m not lying, I’m serious. I am so grateful for them.

- Jimin

Jimin always be the mochi who'll rule our hearts as he trends on Twitter with over 1.6 million tweets on his birthday. And to imagine that he almost didn't make his debut with BTS because of his dancing skills, we're so glad that he became a part of the band.