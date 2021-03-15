Even while Grammys 2021 trend across the world, there is no bigger trend than the Bangtan Boys. BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammys' was colourful, electrifying and so full of energy, that we couldn't help but dance with them. 

Their flawless moves in a rooftop performance, slated for the end of this long award function was actually the wake-up call we all needed. 

The South-Korean band was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Dynamite, which it lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me

BTS grammys 2021
Source: Twitter / BTS

A loss that every ARMY member in the world is having a hard time accepting. Especially since the Grammys obviously used the band for clout - slating their performance towards the end and keeping viewers tuned in. 

Watch their full performance here:

However, these talented boys are anything but bitter. Their official Twitter account shared a video of the band hearing the news that they did not win the award. They all congratulated each other on their hard work and didn't once let that smile slip. 

As #Scammys trends on Twitter, the ARMY can't stop gushing over how humble BTS is, regardless of the Grammys taking advantage of them in 2020 and in 2021, once again. BTS became the first Korean act to ever perform at the Grammys in 2020, alongside Lil Nas X in a viral performance of Old Town Road. This was BTS' second nomination (and first for music), since they were nominated for best recording package in 2019. 

Did the Grammys' really use BTS? Either way, we got an electrifying performance that we can't stop rewatching. 