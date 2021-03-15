Even while Grammys 2021 trend across the world, there is no bigger trend than the Bangtan Boys. BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammys' was colourful, electrifying and so full of energy, that we couldn't help but dance with them.

Their flawless moves in a rooftop performance, slated for the end of this long award function was actually the wake-up call we all needed.

Still the best 💜 @BTS_twt we are all proud of you!

pic.twitter.com/3xys2t05VF — Jungkook cutie 😭 (@_kookiebuns) March 15, 2021

The South-Korean band was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Dynamite, which it lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me.

A loss that every ARMY member in the world is having a hard time accepting. Especially since the Grammys obviously used the band for clout - slating their performance towards the end and keeping viewers tuned in.

No matter how many times I watched the dynamite performance I was still amazed over and over again.💜💜 Dynamite is unique than anyone🧨#SetTheNightAlight #BTS_Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/VmUbxCNZt1 — Bangtan_Army💜 (@bangtaejang) March 15, 2021

Watch their full performance here:

However, these talented boys are anything but bitter. Their official Twitter account shared a video of the band hearing the news that they did not win the award. They all congratulated each other on their hard work and didn't once let that smile slip.

As #Scammys trends on Twitter, the ARMY can't stop gushing over how humble BTS is, regardless of the Grammys taking advantage of them in 2020 and in 2021, once again. BTS became the first Korean act to ever perform at the Grammys in 2020, alongside Lil Nas X in a viral performance of Old Town Road. This was BTS' second nomination (and first for music), since they were nominated for best recording package in 2019.

taehyung on his secret twitter account reading all the shit army said about the grammys 😌🤭 #scammys pic.twitter.com/kQVvdpcoYa — 🎠 Lia ⟭⟬ Sweet night~ ☁ (@GaliaWar) March 15, 2021

if this was what he said to cheer us up imagine what he would’ve said if they WON #scammys #LightItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/uWWiE4KUlC — mitt¨̮ (@taecorez) March 15, 2021

7.6m + live viewers. #scammys do you see who was keeping your show afloat? pic.twitter.com/wxEh4HeqC4 — Yoongi’s Month !!!!! ⁷🇿🇼 (@jhope_tw) March 15, 2021

St*u bts look so tired, you just use them to get clout #scammys pic.twitter.com/PpJhbiKEcg — Arianniee (@Yn15415061) March 15, 2021

Not namjoon trending after he post his work out pic few minutes ago #scammys you ain’t see nothing yet pic.twitter.com/QlrspWlvcI — Doris Sorbor (@DSorbor) March 15, 2021

Did the Grammys' really use BTS? Either way, we got an electrifying performance that we can't stop rewatching.