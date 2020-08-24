BTS is no stranger to breaking records, from YouTube views to Twitter followers. And now their latest song, Dynamite - which is also the band's first all-english number has broken another astounding YouTube record.

BTS has become the first artist to get more than 100 million views within the first 24 hours of Dynamite's release. The ARMY sure knows how to make the Bangtan Boys proud.

We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100M views with 101.1m views in the first 24 hours.

- a YouTube spokesperson told Forbes

The song was also trending on the No. 1 spot on YouTube globally within 12 hours of its debut. YouTube also stated that the song made a record for most-viewed YouTube Premiere - with 3 million live viewers. Right now, the video stands at 14M views, 4 days after its release.

If you haven't had a chance to catch this record-breaking Disco number yet, hear it now:

BRB, playing it on repeat.