The Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser dropped today and from the looks of it, there is going to be a double dose of the borderline-endearing con artists.

The trailer starts with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan reminiscing old times and how they are getting together for a movie after 12 years.

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time 🔥 TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October ♥️ Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

This is when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh enter the scene and claim that they are Bunty and Babli, now.

Displeased with the whole situation, Saif and Rani then go to their makeup rooms, with the latter hilariously stating that she wants to meet the producer of the movie (who is Aditya Chopra, her real-life husband).

Can't wait for the movie! You can watch the full teaser here: