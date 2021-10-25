After serving us a true-blue masala entertainer, the thieving duo of Bunty and Babli is back with Bunty Aur Babli 2. And this time, it's a battle between the originals and the copycats.

As fans would remember the first film ended with Bunty and Babli giving up a life of crime for their child.

Well, the sequel carries on from the same end - only it appears, while Bunty and Babli may have given up on crime, their name is still being used to turn tricks.

And now, it's a fight to see if the originals can catch the 'copycats' and save the famous, or rather, the infamous name of Bunty and Babli.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original duo, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari play the 'newcomers', who are using Bunty and Babli's signature style to con people.

However, the real highlight of the trailer is Pankaj Tripathi, who is playing a happy-go-lucky cop, investigating the Bunty-Babli case.

The background score, epic disguises, and hilarious dialogues might just make this a sequel that actually lives up to the original. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on November 19, 2021.