When Diljit Dosanjh announced his DIL-LUMINATI tour dates for India, there was immense anticipation in the air. Literally everyone you know wanted to be at his concert, and then you realized the fight for concert tickets was gonna be difficult (where ‘difficult’ is an understatement). Well, because it was a war.

The announcement poster revealed that HDFC Bank Pixel Cardholders were to have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets, 2 days prior to the general sale. Naturally, what followed was an unprecedented surge in demand for pixel cardholders. Everybody wanted to find them, befriend them, and in some cases, even date them.

Every HDFC Pixel Cardholder feeling right now :- pic.twitter.com/vK2iAS9MqZ — Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) September 9, 2024

ek bhi HDFC pixel card wale dost nahi hai. clearly not doing too well — Priti (@pritisinghhhh) September 9, 2024

nahi hai mere paas HDFC pixel card pic.twitter.com/DwDzCARRJA — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) September 9, 2024

Felt like a celeb for a minute until the Diljit tickets sold out and no one cared about my HDFC Pixel card anymore 🥲 — Samyak Jain🧌 (@heysamyakjain) September 10, 2024

No sooner had the pre-sale tickets gone live that they sold like wildfire. Two days later, even the general tickets were sold out within minutes. Not only this, broke people like us weren’t able to afford them either. Here’s how people have been reacting to the whole Diljit Dosanjh’s concert tickets affair.

You can't get sold out in 30 seconds @diljitdosanjh : pic.twitter.com/SCuR3Zm67E — Peaky Balwinder (@momoskhanehaibc) September 12, 2024

Love Diljit dosanjh music, would have loved to attend his concert but the desi in me would never let me spend 15k for a concert ticket. YT par dekh lungi baad mein — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 13, 2024

Wtaf guys. This is 30 secs after it went live. #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/38jTPwfAxj — Atharva (@shutupyeaAtharv) September 12, 2024

Selling Kidney to buy Diljit Dosanjh concert tickets >>>>>>> Selling Kidney to buy the new iPhone 16 — Cāmuk (@Albert_Camuk) September 13, 2024

@diljitdosanjh paaji ticket na mil saki, youtube live hi kar dena Delhi show ka!! 🙏 — Anmol Jain (@NaturEcoAnmol) September 13, 2024

Diljit paji fan’s be like :- Koi to ticket de do #DiljitDosanjh — Jetharam Yuvi Prajapati (@JetharamYuvi) September 13, 2024

We may not have been able to afford these tickets, but we’ll be there in spirits. That’s for sure!