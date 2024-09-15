When Diljit Dosanjh announced his DIL-LUMINATI tour dates for India, there was immense anticipation in the air. Literally everyone you know wanted to be at his concert, and then you realized the fight for concert tickets was gonna be difficult (where ‘difficult’ is an understatement). Well, because it was a war.

The announcement poster revealed that HDFC Bank Pixel Cardholders were to have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets, 2 days prior to the general sale. Naturally, what followed was an unprecedented surge in demand for pixel cardholders. Everybody wanted to find them, befriend them, and in some cases, even date them.

No sooner had the pre-sale tickets gone live that they sold like wildfire. Two days later, even the general tickets were sold out within minutes. Not only this, broke people like us weren’t able to afford them either. Here’s how people have been reacting to the whole Diljit Dosanjh’s concert tickets affair.

We may not have been able to afford these tickets, but we’ll be there in spirits. That’s for sure!