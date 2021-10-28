Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story fan anyone? This is undoubtedly a blessed day for you. I mean, Chris Evans is playing Buzz Lightyear. That's Captain America for those who don't watch patriotic Marvel movies. For those with a slightly finer palate, that's the hot sweater dude from Knives Out.

Source: Yahoo

You can watch the trailer for Lightyear here: 

While, the trailer looks cool as hell, it's actually Buzz Lightyear's new look that has gotten Twitter buzzed!

Wow! Some people really f***ing hate it. Others are horny. That pretty much sums up Twitter. Anyhow, The movie is scheduled for release on the 17th of June, 2022