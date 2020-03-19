With so many songs, already going 'viral' on Corona, of course Dhinchak Pooja couldn't have been left behind. She has blessed us with a new song on the virus.

Focusing on the precautionary methods in times of COVID-19, the video starts with Dhinchak Pooja singing the catchy chorus:

Carona, Carona, Kaam yeh karona, Dua yeh karna, Kisi ko yeh ho na.

Along with a crew of dancers wearing masks and performing the hook step of her song, Dhinchak Pooja further touches upon the do's and dont's of Corona:

Through her musical venture, she tells us the seriousness of COVID-19 as she urges people to not treat Corona as a joke.

Check out the full video here:

Netizens' reaction to Dhinchak Pooja's new song about the pandemic is hilarious:

If only Coronavirus could see this, it would kill itself. — Aditya Sonakia (@adityasonakia) March 19, 2020

Ab Zahar ko zahar hi kaatega. — Ankur Singh (@Ankur26Singh) March 19, 2020

Corona virus after watching this: pic.twitter.com/RVhQg15w8k — Mazakiyaa (@Mazakiyaa1) March 19, 2020

New virus is out guys. Please wash you eyes after watching this. — Mandar (@aplam_chaplam) March 19, 2020

Corona virus after watching😭 pic.twitter.com/FVPyeDOUod — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 19, 2020

After this video, corona patients will increase. please stop dhinchak pooja 🙏 — R O H A N (@iam_shimorekato) March 19, 2020

Let us know what you think about her new masterpiece in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This article doesn't want to take away the seriousness of the issue at hand. Please practise self-isolation, and stay safe, folks.