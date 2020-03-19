With so many songs, already going 'viral' on Corona, of course Dhinchak Pooja couldn't have been left behind. She has blessed us with a new song on the virus.
Carona, Carona,Kaam yeh karona,Dua yeh karna,Kisi ko yeh ho na.
Through her musical venture, she tells us the seriousness of COVID-19 as she urges people to not treat Corona as a joke.
Check out the full video here:
Netizens' reaction to Dhinchak Pooja's new song about the pandemic is hilarious:
If only Coronavirus could see this, it would kill itself.— Aditya Sonakia (@adityasonakia) March 19, 2020
March 19, 2020
Ab Zahar ko zahar hi kaatega.— Ankur Singh (@Ankur26Singh) March 19, 2020
Meanwhile Music, lyrics, rhythm: pic.twitter.com/Z3qe2VP5Mk— Mazakiyaa (@Mazakiyaa1) March 19, 2020
Corona: pic.twitter.com/Yyy4z6LHhC— dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) March 19, 2020
Corona virus after watching this: pic.twitter.com/RVhQg15w8k— Mazakiyaa (@Mazakiyaa1) March 19, 2020
Corona virus after watching😭 pic.twitter.com/FVPyeDOUod— Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 19, 2020
Let us know what you think about her new masterpiece in the comments section below.
Disclaimer: This article doesn't want to take away the seriousness of the issue at hand. Please practise self-isolation, and stay safe, folks.