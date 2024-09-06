Ananya Panday has officially made her web series debut, and boy, Twitter is loving it! Call Me Bae, a comedy-drama series that recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video, follows the journey of Bae, a former heiress who loses all her wealth and has to navigate life in the bustling streets of Mumbai.
And trust us, the internet has plenty to say about this fun, fashion-forward series! This series is being hailed as a turning point in Ananya Panday’s career. Known for her roles in Bollywood films, Ananya is stepping into the web series world, and social media users are calling it her best work yet. Twitterati have been especially impressed with her emotional scenes, with one user commenting,
“Ananya Panday is exceptional in emotional scenes. Call Me Bae is clearly her best work. Totally binge-worthy! #CallMeBae #AnanyaPanday.”
While Call Me Bae has won over many fans, not everyone is on the same page when it comes to the storyline. A few viewers felt the storyline lacked depth, leaving them wanting more substance from the plot.
Apart from Ananya, the series also features a stellar cast including Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Niharika Dutt, Mini Mathur, and Lisa Mishra. With such a talented lineup, it’s no surprise that fans are glued to their screens.