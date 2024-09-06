Ananya Panday has officially made her web series debut, and boy, Twitter is loving it! Call Me Bae, a comedy-drama series that recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video, follows the journey of Bae, a former heiress who loses all her wealth and has to navigate life in the bustling streets of Mumbai.

And trust us, the internet has plenty to say about this fun, fashion-forward series! This series is being hailed as a turning point in Ananya Panday’s career. Known for her roles in Bollywood films, Ananya is stepping into the web series world, and social media users are calling it her best work yet. Twitterati have been especially impressed with her emotional scenes, with one user commenting,

“Ananya Panday is exceptional in emotional scenes. Call Me Bae is clearly her best work. Totally binge-worthy! #CallMeBae #AnanyaPanday.”

Ananya Pandey is too good in emotional scenes 🥺🥺 Call me bae is clearly her best. Totally binged watched worthy ❤️❤️❤️ #CallMeBae#AnanyaPanday — Sweta pandey (@sp5699) September 5, 2024

‘these autos are damn cute. just like mini coopers but without the doors’ – i am love call me bae ahahahah — fay (@lidlbich) September 6, 2024

I've been watching "Call Me Bae" series, and I genuinely love it. I had planned to watch one episode today and the others tomorrow, but I couldn't resist viewing them all. The saying "Kindness never goes out of fashion" resonates with me as I am a Leo as well.💗#CallMeBaeOnPrime pic.twitter.com/cPkvJv9rAj — Merlin Thomas (@merlin8thomas) September 5, 2024

I don't know if it's safe to say, but it's borderline genius -the art of blending 'perceived' real-life personas into characters



First with Ranveer as Rocky Randhawa, and now Ananya as Bae, the spoiled princess!



No one expected it, but Dharma did great! #CallMeBaeOnPrime — sweta (@shwoooohadha) September 5, 2024

Ananya Panday’s comic timing in #CallMeBae was spot on! Every episode had me laughing harder than the last. She’s really grown as a performer! #AnanyaIsBae" — Unnati (@Unnati45) September 6, 2024

While Call Me Bae has won over many fans, not everyone is on the same page when it comes to the storyline. A few viewers felt the storyline lacked depth, leaving them wanting more substance from the plot.

#CallMeBae is packed with over-the-top drama, focusing too much on the shallow lives of the ultra-rich. The portrayal of clueless "golden spoon" characters, flaunting their wealth without depth, feels exhausting. #AnanyaPanday ‘s effort is decent, but overshadowed by weak writing — Mr. A (@Mr_A178) September 6, 2024

Tried to watch #CallMeBae and within 10 minutes shut it down.



It REALLY is Over The Top! 🙉 — Vi (@SarcastixStree) September 6, 2024

Vapid, humourless and an absurd fantasy, you can tell #CallMeBae is written by people whose engagement with journalism starts with Instagram and ends with TV news.https://t.co/TZg3It59Ax#CallMeBaeOnPrime pic.twitter.com/aLZIzZCOu2 — Akhil Arora (@akhil_arora) September 6, 2024

Apart from Ananya, the series also features a stellar cast including Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Niharika Dutt, Mini Mathur, and Lisa Mishra. With such a talented lineup, it’s no surprise that fans are glued to their screens.