The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left fans and friends sharing fond memories of the actor. One such story was shared by a Cambridge PhD scholar, Namrata Datta.

Namrata Datta shared in a tweet how she mistook Sushant for a physicist studying in France, instead of a Bollywood actor.

The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius. His birthday is on 21st January and mine 26th January. We were both drinking alone to celebrate our birthdays. Then we discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method. 🤦‍♀️ — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

about 2 years ago. I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why? I am still finding it hard to believe that he is no more. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

She added that the way he spoke, she though she was talking to a genius when he explained quantum physics to her. And how Sushant spoke of his plans to study physics.

You know what Sushant asked me, disregarding the causalities due to space time continuum, what is the one thing you would want to change? I jokingly replied get married to a rich man and produce lots of babies. When I asked him the same thing, he said, study physics. 😔 — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

I am devastated.. he asked me if he could apply for scholarships to get into physics. I said I was probably gonna see him on big screens now. Alas! We spent 5 hours over 2 glasses of beer. The conversation was so interesting. Only if I knew better.. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

The actor's legacy will remain for years to come as his fans remember him with a smile.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).