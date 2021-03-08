To mark International Women’s Day, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli penned an adorable message for his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika along with a picture of the duo on Instagram.

In the post, he shared how seeing the birth of his child was the most unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. Moreover, he applauded the true strength and divinity of women and addressed how they are way more stronger than men.

Netizens loved Virat's heartwarming message for his wife and daughter.

This picture comes after actor Anushka Sharma recently announced their daughter’s name on Instagram.