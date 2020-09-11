Actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property was partially demolished on Wednesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The property, which was the actor's office, was demolished due to alleged structural violations. 

In a recent tweet, Kangana said that she will not rebuild the property, will work from the remains and keep the ruins, as a symbol of her will to rise against the world. 

This demolition has taken place after the actor got into a spat with Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut. The actor said she was feeling unsafe about returning to Mumbai and compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Sanjay Raut asked the actor not to return and even called her 'haramkhor'. 

Source: One world news

The actor was provided Y level security on her return to Mumbai, which was met with heavy criticism on social media. 