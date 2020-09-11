Actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property was partially demolished on Wednesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The property, which was the actor's office, was demolished due to alleged structural violations.

In a recent tweet, Kangana said that she will not rebuild the property, will work from the remains and keep the ruins, as a symbol of her will to rise against the world.

I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/98VnFANVsu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

This demolition has taken place after the actor got into a spat with Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut. The actor said she was feeling unsafe about returning to Mumbai and compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Sanjay Raut asked the actor not to return and even called her 'haramkhor'.

The actor was provided Y level security on her return to Mumbai, which was met with heavy criticism on social media.