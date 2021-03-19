4 different stories, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, and Kayoze Irani, form Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans - an anthology that aims to explore powerful emotions like rage, jealousy, greed, and lust.

The starcast includes a powerhouse of talent, with actors like Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, to name a few.

The teaser shows Konkona lifting a fist, Fatima playing a not-so-coy bride, and Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul teasing and perhaps taunting each other. Suffice to say, our interest is well and truly piqued.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots. The film releases on Netflix on April 16.