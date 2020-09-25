You know what's the worst thing about watching something online? It's how long it takes for us to decide what to watch. We sit, eyes blankly staring at the ceiling, waiting for our heart to tell us what it feels before we can finally decide on a movie or a series, and then decide that that might not be it. Honestly, I spend more time deciding what to watch than actually watching things.

And with the kind of amazing variety of content we have at our disposal, it's no wonder we have it hard. Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have completely revolutionised content space in India, be it in terms of genres, originals, content with regional languages, and many more.

The platform believes in abundance with what seems like, a plethora of content for every occasion and mood. Finally, gone are the days where we scroll through endlessly until our food gets ice-cold to find something to watch!

That’s why Amazon Prime Video has put together a heavenly collection of shows, movies, and documentaries that are meant to cater to every whim and fancy. So, what’s your mood? Are you in for a drama-packed story that'll transport you all the way back to the early 1900s, leaving you impulsively uttering words like 'squiffy' and 'hobbledehoy'? Or Is it the amusing story of a woman in her 30s struggling with men, her job, and her trauma (doesn't hit far from home, does it?) Or, is it some will-leave-you-at-the-edge-of-your-seat-crime that'll take you through the bylanes of Mirzapur?

Whatever it is you're in the mood for, Amazon Prime Video is there to fix it!

And of course, we went down this crazy roller-coaster with them, by creating a mood-based recommendation engine to help let go of the dreadful question "What to watch today?"

This cool ass mood-based engine lets you select what you're feeling, be it Tired AF, Savage AF, In Love or even Shook! All you have to do is select what you're feeling and voilà! You'll have recommendations at the tip of your fingers. And if you scroll a little further, you can treat yourself to memes and Gifs from your favourite movies and shows to share with your buds!

So, what are you waiting for? Check it out here! And you'll never have to ask "What to watch today?"