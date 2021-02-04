Yesterday, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh dedicated a song titled RiRi (Rihanna) to international pop icon Rihanna, after she tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Since then, RiRi, written by Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense, has easily become the internet's favourite new jam, with over 100k views in less than 24 hours.

Ok So I’ve listened #RIRI Almost like 20 Times n still listening.. 🔥🔥@diljitdosanjh you Are just An Amazing Singer .. ♥️♥️✨ — Hafsa🦋 (@hafsa0812) February 3, 2021

ਵੇਖ ਕੇ ਤੇਰਾ fanbase ਨੀ ਸੜ ਦੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਸਾਲੇ ਨੀ #Riri song by @diljitdosanjh is 🔥. On repeat. Great work by the whole team @raj_ranjodh @Thisizintense — Deep blaggan (@DBlaggan) February 3, 2021

I know @diljitdosanjh is talented AF, but how is this song - created on the fly - SO GOOD! *shakes head to “Ni Rihanna”*#RiRi #Rihanna https://t.co/lHH32dFhUv — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 3, 2021

In fact, translations of the song are also available online now. And in case you're still wondering what exactly is Diljit crooning about, then here's the English translation of the song:

Oh, beautiful one of Barbados,

Your skin tone is golden, as though born of wheat. Raj (lyricist) salutes the Almighty, Who got this Angel on Earth.



I'll gift you a special Patiala style suit, I'll buy anklets for you, I'm crazy for you. Oh Rihanna, Oh Rihanna



You have big wide eyes, You are a true treasure of beauty I'll be at your concert wearing a Kurta Pajama Oh Rihanna Oh Rihanna



Oh the things your eyes do to us, You have Punjabi fans crazy for you, Ms. Fenty Beauty The breadth of your fan base makes the haters burn with jealousy In the middle of the night, tossed them haters into a trolley

The world is in a trance behind your sway Oh Rihanna, Oh Rihanna Try on this Punjabi kurti (outfit) I had got sewn for you from Moga,

Oh Rihanna I'll be at your concert wearing Kurta Pajama Oh Rihanna, Oh Rihanna...



You can listen to the complete song here:

Favourite new track of the year indeed!