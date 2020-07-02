Netflix's Never Have I Ever was the comedy-drama that made us all relive our awkward, adorable teenage years. And now, it's all set to come back for a second season!

The cast came together, via a video conference call, of course, to announce the second season.

Though, most of the discussion was focused on a very important topic - Devi aka Maitreyi Ramakrishnan getting bangs.

*I get it... more like, I've also done it because lockdown!*

However, ultimately, the message was clear - Never Have I Ever is coming back. And we're damn excited to see if Devi explores her relationship with Ben, or goes back to her 'first love', Paxton.

And if the comments on the post are anything to go by, we aren't the only ones excited:

The show will return on Netflix in 2021.