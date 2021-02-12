It's Valentine's weekend and even if you weren't ready for love before, there's no stopping those feels now. Because the final installment of To All The Boys is finally streaming on Netflix.

Yes, it's time to microwave the popcorn, take out the chocolate and put your phone on silent, unless you're the live streaming/tweeting type in which case, I'm already blocking you on social media till the EOD.

Because that's when I'll get a chance to watch the ending of Lana and Noah's epic love story.

So, if you have time, then what are you waiting for? And if you, like me, are stuck working, then stay off social media.