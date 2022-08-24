Quiz: Can You Guess The Bollywood Actor From Just Two Lines About Them?

We are back with another quiz and things are going to get super interesting. It's a simple assignment: all you need to do is to guess the actor from just two lines about them. That's literally it.
So, what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!
1. Born in 1990, the actor made her debut with a Telugu psychological thriller. In 2019, the actor appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list and has also launched her own line of clothing.
2. The actor, who has been a part of around 97 movies, earned numerous accolades including 14 Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri. The actor tied the knot in 1991 and grew up in the Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi.
3. Long before marking their debut, the actor worked as a costume designer for independent movies. The actor, who was born in 1987, has two twin brothers.
4. The actor, who has a Punjabi Hindu father and a Jewish mother, made their acting debut in 2009. During the start of their career, they were a VJ on Channel V India.
5. Marking their debut as a film producer in 2008, the actor began working as an interviewer and hosted several shows. The actor has been a part of more than 20 movies throughout their career.
6. Being one of the highest paid actors in our cinema, the actor has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100. The actor, who marked their debut as an assistant director in 2005 and their acting debut in 2007, pursued their studies at the School Of Visual Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.
7. The actor, who marked her acting debut in 2000, has her own line of clothing and cosmetics for women. She has been working with UNICEF since 2014 to advocate for the education of girls.
8. Featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list, the actor launched their own production company in 2019. In 2013, the actor, who is the founder of an ecological initiative and a clothing brand, took part in a campaign for PETA to raise awareness of homeless animals.
*drumrolls*
Result