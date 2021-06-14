Can You Guess The Desi Web Series From Their Badly Explained Plots?

Who does not love a good web series? The kind that hooks your interest right from the start, or keeps you guessing right till the end. But, do you love these web series enough to accurately guess them, basis these badly explained plotlines?

1. Even in fiction, work-life balance is a myth. via brooklyn99.fandom Special Ops Asur The Family Man Sacred Games

2. Engineer frustrated with his job prepares for CAT. The Family Man Panchayat Pitchers Official Chukyagiri

3. 3 Idiots minus Virus. Kota Factory Mismatched Laakhon Mein Ek Hostel Daze

4. When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. via bollymoviereviewz Criminal Justice Mirzapur Breathe: Into The Shadows The Last Hour

5. Making mandalas cool again. via madalameadow Asur Gone Game Paatal Lok Sacred Games

6. Two friends try to run a business together. via IGN The Married Woman Made in Heaven Pitchers Aarya

7. A guy swipes right on a girl without using a dating app. Flames Mismatched Permanent Roommates Bandish Bandits

8. Mummy knows best. via India TV News Aarya Mirzapur Four More Shots Please! Tandav

9. Cheating ke liye bhi dimag chahiye. via News18 Bad Boy Billionaires: India Scam 1992 Mirzapur Panchayat

10. There's a hit-and-run case, but no one knows gaadi kaun chala raha tha. via Bizasialive Aarya Your Honor Out Of Love Delhi Crime

11. An introduction to music for the TikTok generation. via Edutopia Scam 1992 RejctX Bandish Bandits A Suitable Boy