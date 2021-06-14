Can You Guess The Desi Web Series From Their Badly Explained Plots?

Who does not love a good web series? The kind that hooks your interest right from the start, or keeps you guessing right till the end. But, do you love these web series enough to accurately guess them, basis these badly explained plotlines?
1. Even in fiction, work-life balance is a myth.
2. Engineer frustrated with his job prepares for CAT.
3. 3 Idiots minus Virus.
4. When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.
5. Making mandalas cool again.
6. Two friends try to run a business together.
7. A guy swipes right on a girl without using a dating app.
8. Mummy knows best.
9. Cheating ke liye bhi dimag chahiye.
10. There's a hit-and-run case, but no one knows gaadi kaun chala raha tha.
11. An introduction to music for the TikTok generation.
12. Humans don't deserve dogs.
