“Anurag Kashyap is back and how!” That’s what people are saying, and you would too when you hear the good news. Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is getting the much deserved recognition as it’ll be getting a Midnight Screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Back in 2012, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.
Another of his direction, Bombay Talkies premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. His thriller film Ugly was also screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.
In 2016, his neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.
And now, it’s time for Kennedy. According to reports, it is a gangster film which stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone. The lack of further information is adding more charm to the movie.
Here’s what people on the internet have to say about this feat –
We just can’t wait to watch Kennedy now.