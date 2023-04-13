“Anurag Kashyap is back and how!” That’s what people are saying, and you would too when you hear the good news. Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is getting the much deserved recognition as it’ll be getting a Midnight Screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Back in 2012, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

Another of his direction, Bombay Talkies premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. His thriller film Ugly was also screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

In 2016, his neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.

And now, it’s time for Kennedy. According to reports, it is a gangster film which stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone. The lack of further information is adding more charm to the movie.

Here’s what people on the internet have to say about this feat –

You can’t keep Kashyap down for long . Our guy is back !!!! https://t.co/8JXGf0lnXl — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 13, 2023

Congratulations boss man @anuragkashyap72 sir! Go show em how it’s done. 👊🏼 https://t.co/KoeTiqDVSL — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) April 13, 2023

Whao! Bro making comeback and going straight to Cannes #anuragkashyap https://t.co/UredVbDZqw — Piyush💛 (@itsme_literally) April 13, 2023

Wait what Anurag Kashyap's film debuting at cannes after a decade Holy fuck! Thats some real kickass news for sure. 🤞 https://t.co/FNzKEW060K — yawning cat (@sandeepvpragada) April 13, 2023

Congratulations!!!! This will be quite something since it is selected for #MidnightScreenings https://t.co/TzFE0z3Mn7 — Aaditya- आदित्य- آدتیہ (@vaaditya60) April 13, 2023

This is major MAJOR https://t.co/FeAocslmnN — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) April 13, 2023

Yoooo inshallah this bangs. Always excited for a kashyap kino. https://t.co/iS5IAqyRcb — goopium, listening to music. (@goopium) April 13, 2023

he's back in the best form possible, we'll be sat 🫡 https://t.co/FqncmeOb5i pic.twitter.com/RCj8ci5Y1c — Suheb (@IAmSuhebKhan) April 13, 2023

Kashyap making a thriller drama with Rahul Bhat.



We've seen this before 🔥 https://t.co/VF1fl1l37f — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) April 13, 2023

This brings so much happiness @anuragkashyap72 in his home turf with Scorsese, Kore-eda and Wes Anderson. So happy so proud. So much love and joy. https://t.co/2nZCGidOd3 — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) April 13, 2023

Now, that's a genuine screening at the Cannes. Not a marketing gimmick. Let's hope this becomes a big one 🙂 https://t.co/AIziJKUwvE — Dr.Sylvian PhD (@Sylvianism) April 13, 2023

We just can’t wait to watch Kennedy now.