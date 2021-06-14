Recently, a car drowned in a water-filled hole and the video of the same has been going viral on social media.



Maharashtra: A viral video shows a car sinking in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar



Traffic Police says,"There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with concrete slab&started parking cars over it. Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured" pic.twitter.com/N8Tys2BrUY — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The way the car ( Hyundai Venue model) just vanished into the hole in seconds has gotten everyone sharing the video.

As per BMC's and ANI, the incident took place in Maximum City, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai where the car was parked before being swallowed.



As it turns out, the car was actually parked over a well that was covered using RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete).

घाटकोपर पश्चिम परिसरातील एका खासगी सोसायटीच्या परिसरात उभी असलेली ही कार पाण्यात बुडत असल्याची घटना आज सकाळी घडलेली आहे.



सदर सोसायटीच्या आवारात एक विहिर आहे. या विहिरीच्या अर्ध्या भागावर 'आरसीसी' करून ती विहीर झाकण्यात आली होती.



(२/n) — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 13, 2021

It has come to light that no one was harmed. Although shocking, this incident also sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Reports also suggest that the video was shot by the owner of the car who happens to be a 67-year-old doctor.

The car has since then been located and removed.