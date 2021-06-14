Recently, a car drowned in a water-filled hole and the video of the same has been going viral on social media.   

The way the car ( Hyundai Venue model) just vanished into the hole in seconds has gotten everyone sharing the video. 

As per BMC's and ANI, the incident took place in Maximum City, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai where the car was parked before being swallowed. 

As it turns out, the car was actually parked over a well that was covered using RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete). 

It has come to light that no one was harmed. Although shocking, this incident also sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Reports also suggest that the video was shot by the owner of the car who happens to be a 67-year-old doctor. 

The car has since then been located and removed. 