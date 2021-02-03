American rapper and actress, Cardi B, recently posted a video clip making an announcement of her new single Up.
I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021
UP & ITS STUCK CD #2 preorder is live now on my website - https://t.co/cRse0u318k pic.twitter.com/BNYUh5ZgUi— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 3, 2021
In the 12-second-video, she can be seen walking down the stairs as she says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye." What followed captured the attention of Indians instantly. Bollywood song Kaliyon Ka Chaman was playing in the background.
How could Indians possibly contain their excitement?
Omg who sing that song that use to be my shit https://t.co/nVLcY7dRip— princeelijah (@princee97343424) February 3, 2021
Did i heard it right?#kaliyonkachaman ? https://t.co/Ul0FtDQiJj— APURV JAIN (@apurvejain3) February 2, 2021
Ohkk.. this happened too.. now i am scared and excited at the same time😬 https://t.co/cNqqGGpZ4P— Ansh Tak (@AnshTak1) February 2, 2021
Was that kaliyon ka chaman in the back 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/e1Yp8Ix23T— McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) February 2, 2021
The bollywood banger in the background tho https://t.co/4IXsD316Pf— noorie (@saintnoorent) February 1, 2021
The music has thrown me offfff https://t.co/Ce3kQgfRMi— CHOCOLATE HOB NOB #2 (@kavytaxx) February 1, 2021
cardi b but the b stands for bollywood https://t.co/bjFCibb21N— Haami Morgan (@gammahamed) February 1, 2021
The B in Cardi B stands for Bollywood https://t.co/rxqV5g68bA— Dona (@shawtysaji) February 2, 2021
No way hahaha this is lowkey awesome https://t.co/lH8IcTkDWy— niki p (@tweetsbynikita) February 2, 2021
Her single, Up, would be arriving this week and it is still unclear if Kaliyon Ka Chaman will be sampled in the song or not. But we are totally tripping over the video.