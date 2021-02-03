American rapper and actress, Cardi B, recently posted a video clip making an announcement of her new single Up.

In the 12-second-video, she can be seen walking down the stairs as she says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye." What followed captured the attention of Indians instantly. Bollywood song Kaliyon Ka Chaman was playing in the background.

How could Indians possibly contain their excitement?

Her single, Up, would be arriving this week and it is still unclear if Kaliyon Ka Chaman will be sampled in the song or not. But we are totally tripping over the video.