American rapper and actress, Cardi B, recently posted a video clip making an announcement of her new single Up.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

UP & ITS STUCK CD #2 preorder is live now on my website - https://t.co/cRse0u318k pic.twitter.com/BNYUh5ZgUi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 3, 2021

In the 12-second-video, she can be seen walking down the stairs as she says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye." What followed captured the attention of Indians instantly. Bollywood song Kaliyon Ka Chaman was playing in the background.

How could Indians possibly contain their excitement?

Omg who sing that song that use to be my shit https://t.co/nVLcY7dRip — princeelijah (@princee97343424) February 3, 2021

Ohkk.. this happened too.. now i am scared and excited at the same time😬 https://t.co/cNqqGGpZ4P — Ansh Tak (@AnshTak1) February 2, 2021

Was that kaliyon ka chaman in the back 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/e1Yp8Ix23T — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) February 2, 2021

The bollywood banger in the background tho https://t.co/4IXsD316Pf — noorie (@saintnoorent) February 1, 2021

The music has thrown me offfff https://t.co/Ce3kQgfRMi — CHOCOLATE HOB NOB #2 (@kavytaxx) February 1, 2021

cardi b but the b stands for bollywood https://t.co/bjFCibb21N — Haami Morgan (@gammahamed) February 1, 2021

The B in Cardi B stands for Bollywood https://t.co/rxqV5g68bA — Dona (@shawtysaji) February 2, 2021

No way hahaha this is lowkey awesome https://t.co/lH8IcTkDWy — niki p (@tweetsbynikita) February 2, 2021

Her single, Up, would be arriving this week and it is still unclear if Kaliyon Ka Chaman will be sampled in the song or not. But we are totally tripping over the video.