"Toh kaise hai aap log?"

YouTube star CarryMinati aka Ajay Nagar is all set to join the other contestants on Bigg Boss 14. 

As per reports, the 21-year-old popular YouTuber is already in Mumbai and is quarantining in a hotel. And, he will be joining the others on Bigg Boss 14 after 14 days. 

Source: www.mensxp.com

Four other YouTube content creators will also appear on the show as contestants. Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Jaan Kumar Sanu are among the other contestants who'll be seen on the show. 

So by the looks of it, this year's Bigg Boss is going to have a mix of TV stars, reality stars and YouTubers. 

CarryMinati's fans have been tweeting about this ever since the news went viral. While some were happy and looking forward to seeing him on the silver screen, others couldn't quite digest this piece of information. 

Back in 2018 and 2019, the YouTuber had released two videos where he had roasted the show on his channel that went viral. Take a look. 

The show will premiere on Colors TV on 3rd October. 