"Toh kaise hai aap log?"

YouTube star CarryMinati aka Ajay Nagar is all set to join the other contestants on Bigg Boss 14.

As per reports, the 21-year-old popular YouTuber is already in Mumbai and is quarantining in a hotel. And, he will be joining the others on Bigg Boss 14 after 14 days.

Four other YouTube content creators will also appear on the show as contestants. Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani and Jaan Kumar Sanu are among the other contestants who'll be seen on the show.

So by the looks of it, this year's Bigg Boss is going to have a mix of TV stars, reality stars and YouTubers.

CarryMinati's fans have been tweeting about this ever since the news went viral. While some were happy and looking forward to seeing him on the silver screen, others couldn't quite digest this piece of information.

When you started supporting #carryminati for roasting big boss but now he himself is going to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/4KmyXIs9fK — PReety_ Jaiswal🤏 (@baniyaa_putri) September 15, 2020

#carryminati to be part of Bigg Boss14



Other youtubers to carry: pic.twitter.com/sCHeXLZW2D — Aniket Sharma (@theonlypandit20) September 16, 2020

Me supporting #carryminati for roasting big boss😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KVqy3ECbyN — Ohh yeah drx (@Drx_sohail_khan) September 16, 2020

#carryminati joins bigg boss



Meanwhile once a legend said : pic.twitter.com/eIsLU9joyh — Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) September 16, 2020

#carryminati to be on Bigg Boss 14



Le Fans rn be like:- pic.twitter.com/4s0AotCWgL — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) September 16, 2020

#carryminati is going to be on BigBoss 14.



Public be like : pic.twitter.com/6wGnTKV4Av — Riya (@jhampakjhum) September 15, 2020

I was supporting #carryminati when he started roasting #Bigboss .. Now felt cheated to know that he is going to be the part of it ..!!



Me 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dl3KtHWuB5 — 🧤 Vijay Salgaonkar Ver 2.0 Unpatched 🧤 (@Remember2ndOct) September 15, 2020

Back in 2018 and 2019, the YouTuber had released two videos where he had roasted the show on his channel that went viral. Take a look.

The show will premiere on Colors TV on 3rd October.