Shooting has resumed for most TV shows in India. However, despite talking precautions three actors and four crew members of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have tested positive for COVID-19.

The producer shared a statement saying that the actors were asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine for now.

The three actors are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As they are asymptomatic, they are under home quarantine. We immediately got everyone on the set tested, and four of the crew members tested positive. The BMC has been informed, and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated.

- Rajan Shahi, Producer

As soon as the positive results came in, the entire crew and cast was tested immediately. The three actors who tested positive are a part of the Goenka family in the show.

Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.

- Rajan Shahi, Producer

Actor Sachin Tyagi who plays the role of Manish Goenka on the show shared that is one of the actors who tested positive, for both COVID-19 and dengue.

Before this, a video from the shoot went viral because the cast could be seen shooting scenes with masks, gloves, shields and sanitisers on set. Pandemic relationship goals?

The team last celebrated Ganesh Chaturti together on set. Here's hoping the lot a speedy recovery.