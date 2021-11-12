There’s no doubt that Malgudi Days was one of the best shows from our childhood. With a relatable storyline and brilliant characters, we are forever indebted to this television series.

Based on RK Narayan’s short story collection under the same title from 1943, this show has given us some fantastic characters. To relive their journey once again, here’s how our favourite characters looked then, and what became of them later.

1. Master Manjunath as WS Swaminathan 'Swami'

He started acting at the age of 3 and has been a part of 68 movies till now. His iconic role in this series not only fetched him recognition but also helped him in garnering six international, one national and one state award for his acting. Some of his popular movies are Nodi Swamy Navirodu Hige (1983), Agneepath (1990) and Swati Kiranam (1992). At the age of 19, he quit acting to focus on his studies. He has been working as a PR professional and runs his own PR consultancy company.

2. Deven Bhojani as Nitya

After making a debut with this show, he went on and starred in some popular shows and movies. He starred in a number of famous movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992), Chala Mussaddi Office Office (2011) and Agneepath (2012). Apart from this show, he has been a part of many other shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993), Shrimaan Shrimati (1994), Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004) and Bhakharwadi (2019). He has also directed some brilliant shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), Pukaar - Call For The Hero (2014) and Sumit Sambhal Lega (2015). He was last seen in the show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey (2021).

3. Rohith Srinath as Rajam

After marking his acting debut with the movie Janma Janmadha Anubandha (1980), he appeared in several other movies like Garudarekhe (1982), Agnathavasa (1984) and Bellinaga (1986). In 2000, he began his professional career as a network administrator in a software company. In 2007, he launched his first startup. By 2019, he had launched five startups.

4. Raghuram Sitaram as Mani

After garnering popularity with this show, he starred in the show Rishton Kee Doree (2003). He's currently in Canada and works at an internet marketing company.

5. Girish Karnad as WT Srinivasan

After making his acting debut with the movie Samskara (1970), he made his directorial debut with the movie Vamsha Vriksha (1971). He then directed a number of movies like Godhuli (1977) and Utsav (1984). He starred in several movies like Nishaant (1975), Manthan (1976), Swami (1977) and Pukar (2000). He was last seen in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) before passing away in 2019 due to multiple organ failures following a prolonged illness.

6. Vaishali Kasaravalli as Swami's Mother

After making her movie debut with the movie Yaava Janmada Maitri (1972), she starred in several popular movies like Professor Huchuraya (1972), Gauri Ganesha (1991), Kubi Matthu Iyala (1992) and Yarigu Helbedi (1994). She also starred in several television shows. In 1996, she also contested for elections but lost. She worked as a costume designer and director for a brief time. She passed away in 2010 after ailing for a few years with diabetes, liver and kidney problems.

7. Shankar Nag as Venkatesh

The director and actor of this iconic show made his directorial debut with the movie Minchina Ota (1980). He starred in several other movies like Nyaya Ellide (1982), Nyaya Gedditu (1983), Gedda Maga (1983), Sangliyana (1988). He also anchored DD1-Kannada's Parichaya programme. In 1990, he passed away in a car crash. His last movie, Sundarakanda, was released a few days after his demise.

8. Harish Patel as Various Characters

He started performing at the age of 7. After making his acting debut with the movie Mandi (1983), he appeared in several movies and television shows. His well-known movies include Mr India (1987), Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He recently garnered international recognition after featuring in Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

9. Anant Nag as Various Characters

He began his career by starring in a number of plays and made his movie debut with Sankalpa (1973). Apart from this show, he featured in six of Shyam Benegal's movies: Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1978), Kondura (1978) and Kalyug (1981). He was also a MLC, MLA and a minister in the JH Patel government.

Who was your favourite character from the show?