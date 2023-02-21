Since the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria occurred, we’ve witnessed many people and organizations offer support by volunteering or donating. And the stories of volunteers rescuing people have been heartwarming and full of hope. For instance, this man’s story of rescuing a cat from underneath the earthquake rubble of Turkey.
Ali Cakas, the firefighter and rescue worker who found the cat has adopted him and named him Enkaz, which means ‘rubble,’ in Turkish. My heart!
Enkaz didn’t want to leave Ali’s side and so he decided to take him in and adopt him. Pictures of the two have been going viral and have been causing the internet to believe in miracles and the goodness of humanity.
So, here’s how the internet is reacting to this adorable act of kindness;
BRB, going to go sob with tears of happiness.