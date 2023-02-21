Since the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria occurred, we’ve witnessed many people and organizations offer support by volunteering or donating. And the stories of volunteers rescuing people have been heartwarming and full of hope. For instance, this man’s story of rescuing a cat from underneath the earthquake rubble of Turkey.

Enkaz didn’t want to leave Ali’s side and so he decided to take him in and adopt him. Pictures of the two have been going viral and have been causing the internet to believe in miracles and the goodness of humanity.

I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer's side.



The rescuer's name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz – "rubble" in Turkish.



May they have a happy life together!



May they have a happy life together!

📷- jcacs_1/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztgbZbAHyT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

I love this pic so much I can't even tell you. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) February 18, 2023

❤️ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 18, 2023

Wonderful story. They are both blessed. — LydiaAliceH (@LydiaHo22616452) February 19, 2023

I took in a cat with very similar markings who was abandoned outside my home, she was also very clingy.

Doe 2005-2017 pic.twitter.com/GoNRJi97D4 — Still Scruffy After All These Years (@JustScruffy) February 17, 2023

They will be inseparable & happy together! — PJ Giorgi (@13phoenix1) February 18, 2023

So this is love….❤️ This made me happy today. — Beverly K (@authorbevknauer) February 19, 2023

Absolutely amazing, my heart goes out to you.

Thank you!!! so much, for saving such a beautiful cat, your friendship was designed to be, you were meant to have her.💕⚘ — Diana M Lowthorpe (@harmonytwo) February 18, 2023

This is the first feel-good story coming from that area 🥺 he's lucky to have Enkaz! — Smitty (@HollySm49656689) February 17, 2023

"Time heals all wounds."

"Time heals all wounds."

That poor little kitty has such sad eyes. I'm so happy baby cat has a new papa, but you can tell that 🐱 is mourning its lost family. 😭 — Cindy McWeAreDevo🌻 (@trixiehobitz) February 17, 2023

The cat looks so sad 😪

The cat looks so sad 😪

I hope, that Ali can bring joy into Enkaz' life again. Thank you so much, dear Ali 😺 — Cara 🦖 Wahne 🐪🐫🌵 (@Innendunkel) February 18, 2023

what a kind person ! what a beautiful story ! Happy life together ! ❤️ — Kismet Cullen 🇺🇦 (@KismetCullen) February 17, 2023

Cats are majestic creatures, getting love from a cat can bring joy to anyone's life — Steven McGhee (@Steven_McGhee1) February 18, 2023

Look, he's living with his rescuer now 🤎https://t.co/3N4CZHYI61 — Charlie met i e (@Charlie_met_i_e) February 18, 2023

I saw the video of the cat clinging to him at the rescue site and he was smiling and kissing the cat. This is adorable!! https://t.co/Cm9hNejTNn — Terri (@soulmeaning) February 19, 2023

BRB, going to go sob with tears of happiness.