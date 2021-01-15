The best thing about being a 90s' kid is that we got to watch the best cartoons while growing up. And the cherry on the icing was that we had our reliable television sets to watch all those wonderful animated shows. So, basically, there were no skipping intros and fast-forwarding the parts we don't like.

This made us 90s' kids memorize the best part of these cartoons - the theme songs. So, here are some cartoon theme songs we'd totally sing along word to word without fail even now:

1. The Power Puff Girls

Sugar, spice and everything nice. No superhero can still compare to these girls.

2. Spongebob Squarepants

If anyone knew the true sense of optimism, it was this guy, erm.. sponge.

3. Ed, Edd n Eddy

The whistling alone cheered us up.

4. Bob The Builder

You can't deny that Bob and his friends introduced us to the world contract work before anyone else.

5. Dexter's Laboratory

You'd be lying if you say you didn't want a cool secret laboratory like him while growing up.

6. Shin Chan

Yep, we still watch him and we still love him.

7. Pokémon

Still waiting to catch em' all.

8. Popeye The Sailer

The only guy who actually made us want to have spinach.

9. Rocket Power

Still haven't learnt how to skateboard. But hey, at least we had these kids to teach us.

10. The Fairy Odd Parents

How we wished we had our own fairy's who could save us from all that teen embarrassment.

11. The Flinstones

After watching this, all we wanted was a dinosaur as pet.

12. Kochikame

Long before Singham, this was the cop that made us love him.

13. The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

This boy surely made some good use of his big brains.

14. Kim Possible

Every girl wanted her cool gadgets and her oh-so-perfect hair.

15. Scooby Doo, Where Are You!

Still waiting for the day when we'd find a talking dog like Scooby.

16. The Addams Family

Can a family be creepy and adorable? Well, the Addams' family surely can.

17. Johnny Bravo

The guy was as hot as any animated character could get.

18. Rugrats

We could be cool, but surely no as cool as these little kids.

19. Recess

If only we had a gang as cool as the one in this show.

20. Road Runner

Did anyone else feel bad for Wile E. Coyote the whole time?

21. Captain Planet and the Planeteers

Long before Greta, this show taught us about environment preservation.

22. Codename: Kids Next Door

Our lifelong dream is to live in a treehouse with our friends after watching this show.

23. Dora the Explorer

She has probably had way more adventures at a young age than all of us combined.

24. TaleSpin

Baloo made bears seem like the nicest animals on planet.

25. SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron

These guys made cats cool much before Instagram did.

26. Phineas and Ferb

Who knew one could have so much fun with their siblings?

27. Little Einsteins

These pre-school kids were so smart. It wasn't even funny.

28. Make Way for Noddy

Who wouldn't want to live in a toy town after watching this show?

29. Dragon Tales

Still searching for a magical stone that will take us to a secret magic land.

30. As Told by Ginger

Ginger was literally the most relatable character ever.

31. Baby Looney Tunes

Our favourite looney toons characters were much cuter when they were kids. Weren't they?

32. Dragon Ball Z

Always wanted to defend Earth in style like Goku and his warrior friends did.

33. The Adventures of Tenali Raman

This poet with wit and humour made us love him.

34. CatDog

A spontaneous dog and a calculative cat were stuck together in the same body. This was so much fun to watch.

35. ChalkZone

While Rudy was creating magic with his chalk, we were busy eating it.

36. Doraemon

How we wished for a Doaemon with his cool gadgets when we were young.

37. Hey Arnold!

Arnold was that cool kid we always inspired to become, but failed.

38. Ben 10

A kid with a magical watch which made him into literally anything. Who wouldn't want that?

Which theme song made you nostalgic?