After the centre accepted Bihar government's request to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency, CBI has registered a case against six accused and others. 

The FIR is lodged against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case. 

All the accused have been charged under sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC for alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. 