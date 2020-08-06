After the centre accepted Bihar government's request to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency, CBI has registered a case against six accused and others.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta states before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request recommending CBI enquiry into #SushantSinghRajput death case.



SC is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YTlUPvBOQn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The FIR is lodged against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case.

CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/KEy7iCegcv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

All the accused have been charged under sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC for alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.