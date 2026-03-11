Hum humesha padhai aur zindagi ka mazaak udaate hai, but Sheila, the script has been flipped, ab paper bhi humaara mazak udaane lage.

Just think about that epic moment leaving the classroom after finishing a three hour long school based Math/Maths Exam in the way of a Class 12 Board Exam.

You’re thinking “paper accha hua ya bura, paper ho toh gaya na..”

Exhausted from solving complex maths problems and now about to verify the QR Code printed on the front of the exam paper to ensure the legitimacy of your exam when suddenly you hear the memorable beat of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

SIR WHAT????

This was the exact scenario that took place in numerous instances on CBSCE’s 12th Grade Math Exam in 2026. Students were met with their valid QR Code redirecting them to the original “Rick Roll” prank of the internet in the form of a link to the official Rick Rolls YouTube Video, after they had previously been asked to scan this quoted code to effectively conclude their test.

As students shared their experiences through screenshotting and online posts, news of the students getting Rick Rolled grew rapidly on various forms of social media. However, in the bigger picture this would raise serious questions on how a harmless prank could invade what is considered India’s largest standardized education assessment!

Lekinnnn ek seccccccc….

Was this just an innocent internet joke amongst the students? or did someone bravely slip a meme into India’s testing practices?

Or is this likely the product of a technical accident that brought an amusing amusement from the 2000s internet memes to the test room?

Ladies & Gentlemen, you’re not ready for this!

Let’s take a closer look into this outrageous situation and discuss how this viral story has taken the internet by force!

Upon scanning the code after the examination concluded, a number of students apparently found themselves routed to a YouTube video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” released in 1987.

The Rickrolling phenomenon, which comically involves redirecting a user to the music video instead of another link that was camouflaged as another site, is now entwined with the student incident described here.

As soon as students realised what had happened, many began disseminating screenshots online, first across Reddit and X, then through various mainstream media outlets.

When the CBSE announced that all test materials were legitimate and test security had been maintained, the agency resolved one issue but created several others.

That said…

Was The QR Code Actually Intended To Redirect To The Music Video?

This is where the mystery gets even better (and crazier bahahaha).

Some students reported the QR code redirected directly to the Rick Astley video; thus, if this were the case, it could be presumed someone purposely embedded the link.

Yet, other students claimed to have experienced something entirely different.

In examining the question paper (QP) from students participating in the exam across Delhi/NCR (based on various reports), it was surmised some students’ QR codes did nothing more than open up letters corresponding to their numerical slots (for example, letter A for 1, Q for 17). These letters would appear to be internal identifiers rather than external hyperlinks.

Ye bhed bhav kyun?

If this is the case, it may be possible that the QR code hasn’t actually connected at all to the YouTube site.

This leaves a pretty big question to answer: why did some of the students state that they were Rickrolled?

There are many possible answers for this:

• Incorrect scanning of the QR code by a third-party application

• Circulation of a fabricated screenshot

• A temporary webpage or program redirect

• An actual Facebook prank embedded within the code

At this time, there is no definite conclusion regarding which version is correct.

The fact that there is no definitive answer encourages additional speculation.

Has Someone Taken Control of the QR Code?

A number of users started creating technical hypotheses on several Internet message boards, stating their reservations about whether to believe the claims of Rickrolling.

A user concluded that if the QR Code is not controlled by the app creator and is using a redirect page, it might be possible for the redirect page to change to a different location later.

Other users pushed back against that hypothesis quickly.

Point to be taken, that ye long ass discussion karne waale wahi bacche hain jinse paper ke baad answer discuss nahi hote.

They indicated that Static QR Codes (those created without redirecting) usually contain an unchanging URL/endpoint. Once they were printed, they could not be changed after that, UNLESS the QR Code was linking to a dynamic redirect page.

In addition, someone also stated that the QR Code shown in the paper indicates a specific URL/endpoint rather than going to a redirect service.

Rickrolling is a well-known internet hoax that has been around for almost two decades now, starting with 4chan users disguising Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” link as something else (like a highly anticipated film trailer) on March 25, 2007.

In 2008, YouTube began redirecting its homepage links to the Rick Astley music video for an April Fool’s Day joke, making the meme go “viral” and affecting pop culture at that point.

Astley won Best Act Ever at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards, getting 100 million more votes than all the other award nominees combined. He joked afterward that “MTV completely rickrolled.”

The meme died down in the 2010s, but returned again in 2020 when Rick clicked on a Reddit post and got rickrolled by mistake.

So someone placing that QR code for the video on a board exam form has potentially revived one of the biggest hoaxes in internet history, in one of the most unexpected locations.

Reddit Reacts 🤣

As the tale spread through the web, people reacted to the incredibility and humorousness of the news.

A Reddit user commented:

“Holy ****! CBSE Rickrolled 12th standard students!!”

Another student commented, commenting on the irony:

“Getting Rickrolled on a math exam is proper. It has been Rickrolling our brains for a long time already.”

For some young adult users, this was the best Rickroll ever since so many students potentially experienced it at the same time.

One individual commented:

“It is definitely the best Rickroll, just because of the number of people who were Rickrolled.”

Others noted that 2026 was already off to a chaotic start.