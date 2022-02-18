Personally, I think that one of the best kinds of reality TV shows are the ones that are dance based. For instance, Nach Baliye. I mean, the idea of inviting celebrity couples as contestants on a show and then seeing them compete with others by dancing, is so, so entertaining.

What's even better is seeing real moments of romance between the couples. Because, come on, who doesn't like a good dose of romance once in a while? In fact, some celeb couples left Nach Baliye and even decided to get married. And you'd be surprised to know just how many duos have done this!

1. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey had been seeing each other for five months before they made their relationship official. And it was on Nach Baliye 5 in 2012, that Ravi proposed to Sargun (got down on one knee and everything) on national television. The two got married the coming year, on December 7, 2013.

2. Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar participated in Nach Baliye 4 in 2008. Soon after that, Mohit proposed to Aditi and they got married on December 1, 2010.

3. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were in a relationship for 9 years before they tied the knot. The couple participated in Nach Baliye 3, in 2007 and got married in 2012.

4. Mazher Sayed and Mouli Ganguly

Mouli Ganguly and Mazher Sayed dated for 7 years before deciding to get married in 2010. They had participated in Nach Baliye 4, in 2008.

5. Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam; Ek Radha Ek Shyam and later participated in Nach Baliye season 3, in 2007. And guess what happened just a little while after? The couple got married on March 2, 2008.

6. Parag Tyagi and Shefali Zariwala

These two entered as contestants on Nach Baliye's season 5, and had expressed their love for each other on the show as well. Later, they got married to each other in 2014, in an intimate court marriage.

7. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reportedly fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. And it was on Nach Baliye 8, that Shoaib proposed to Dipika on national television. The two got married on 22nd February, 2018.

8. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa

These two also participated in Nach Baliye's 8th season and were in fact, one of the most popular couple contestants on the show. They decided to get married soon after in Goa, in 2017.

9. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia participated in Nach Baliye 8 with her partner Brent Goble and had not just one, but two wedding ceremonies back in 2017, to seal the deal. How adorable is that?

10. Tanaaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani

Tanaaz Irani and Bakhtiyaar Irani entered Nach Baliye 2, in 2006. And got married in a Parsi-style wedding in 2007. Apparently, Bakhtiyaar's family was against their marriage because of the age gap between the two, but eventually everything fell in to place.

11. Arjun Punj and Gurdeep Kohli

These two first met on the sets of the show Sanjivani, and then many years down the line decided to enter Nach Baliye season 2. By 2006, the couple was happily married to one another!

Is Nach Baliye like a magical portal of some sort, in goes a couple, out comes a shaadi ready jodi?