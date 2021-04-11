It is always really cute to watch dads engage with their kids and be a hundred per cent present with them the whole time. Just chilling together, having the time of their lives.

This is why we've gone ahead and collected a couple of the cutest videos of famous celeb dads spending time with their daughters; whether that is by making TikToks or simply giving them mushy hugs. So, enjoy.

1. Dwayne Johnson, The Rock being an absolute sweetheart with his daughters.

2. Who'd have thought a tough cookie like Gordon Ramsay would be found making TikToks with his daughter Matilda Ramsay.

3. Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever have been ruling the internet with their fun dance moves and antics!

4. Here's MS Dhoni spending downtime with his daughter Ziva Dhoni at the beach.

5. This video of Channing Tatum playing a prank on his daughter Everly Tatum is way too precious to be missed.

6. Jimmy Fallon dancing with his adorable daughter Winnie Rose Fallon is the kind of gold content we all need.

7. This video of John Legend giving his kids a mini private concert is everything.

8. Neil Nitin Mukesh recording his daughter Nurvi playing with kitchen sets and twirling around with her in his arms is IT, folks.

9. We bet your heart will melt seeing this video of Kunal Khemu playing with his daughter Inaaya.

10. Travis Scott wrapping Stormi up in a hoodie is top-notch dad behaviour.

11. Offset cuddling his daughter Kulture is too much cuteness in one video!

12. Karanvir Bohra's daughter Bella and Vienna crying because they saw him after a long time will make your heart burst with love.

13. Dont' miss Shahid Kapoor being a cool dad and having a dancing sesh with his daughter Misha.

This was just too cute to handle.