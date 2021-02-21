Being born to celebrity parents has its own perks. But one of the things that come with all the privileges is growing up in the public eye. While several star kids created a buzz simply by being born adorable babies, we seem to have frozen them in time in our eyes.
So, here are all the star kids who we might remember as babies but are all grown up now.
1. Aaradhya Bachchan
Daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan is slowly getting her mother's beautiful looks and father's wit.
THEN
NOW
2. Zeke Warsi
Zeke is the elder son of actor Arshad Warsi and former VJ Maria Goretti.
THEN
NOW
3. Aryan Khan
The eldest son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looks like an exact replica of his father from his younger days.
THEN
NOW
4. Renee Sen
Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2010. She is the elder daughter of the actor.
THEN
NOW
5. Samaira Kapur
Actor Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur have a daughter together. She lives with the actor.
THEN
NOW
6. Nysa Devgn
Born to star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Nysa has inheritted some stunning looks from her parents.
THEN
NOW
7. Suhana Khan
Suhana is the second child of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan and has become as gorgeous as ever.
THEN
NOW
8. Aarav Bhatia
Aarav Bhatia is the son of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and has become quite a hunk with age.
THEN
NOW
9. Aaliyah Kashyap
Director Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal to adore his daughter on social media and well, she has grown up to be quite a charmer.
THEN
NOW
10. Ira Khan
Ira is the beautiful daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.
THEN
NOW
11. Ziva Singh Dhoni
She's the only daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni.
THEN
NOW
12. Taimur Ali Khan
Born to Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has remained the most popular star kid.
THEN
NOW
13. Misha Kapoor
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha is absolutely cute.
THEN
NOW
14. Abram Khan
The youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is a cutie.
THEN
NOW
15. Palak Tiwari
Palak is Shweta Tiwari and her former husband Raja Chaudhary's daughter who lives with Shweta currently.
THEN
NOW
16. Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika AKA Urvashi Dholakia has twins Sagar and Kshitij who she raised as a single mother.
THEN
NOW
Which star kid's transformation surprised your the most?