Being born to celebrity parents has its own perks. But one of the things that come with all the privileges is growing up in the public eye. While several star kids created a buzz simply by being born adorable babies, we seem to have frozen them in time in our eyes.

So, here are all the star kids who we might remember as babies but are all grown up now.

1. Aaradhya Bachchan

Daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan is slowly getting her mother's beautiful looks and father's wit.

2. Zeke Warsi

Zeke is the elder son of actor Arshad Warsi and former VJ Maria Goretti.

3. Aryan Khan

The eldest son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looks like an exact replica of his father from his younger days.

4. Renee Sen

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2010. She is the elder daughter of the actor.

5. Samaira Kapur

Actor Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur have a daughter together. She lives with the actor.

6. Nysa Devgn

Born to star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Nysa has inheritted some stunning looks from her parents.

7. Suhana Khan

Suhana is the second child of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan and has become as gorgeous as ever.

8. Aarav Bhatia

Aarav Bhatia is the son of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and has become quite a hunk with age.

9. Aaliyah Kashyap

Director Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal to adore his daughter on social media and well, she has grown up to be quite a charmer.

10. Ira Khan

Ira is the beautiful daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

11. Ziva Singh Dhoni

She's the only daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni.





12. Taimur Ali Khan

Born to Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has remained the most popular star kid.

13. Misha Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha is absolutely cute.

14. Abram Khan

The youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is a cutie.

15. Palak Tiwari

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and her former husband Raja Chaudhary's daughter who lives with Shweta currently.

16. Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika AKA Urvashi Dholakia has twins Sagar and Kshitij who she raised as a single mother.

