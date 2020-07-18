While many things help women feel liberated, at the core of it all, lies the ability to make their own choices. 

Also, making chutney, according to Rujuta Diwekar, a popular nutrition expert. She recently tweeted:

For the record, there is no connection between the two. 

Making food and perfecting the art, might bring a feeling of liberation to many women, but it cannot be stated as a general fact. 

Something, Twitter pointed out as well:

I personally know women who were careful about the consistency of the chutney, but unfortunately were not liberated at all. So I can vouch this isn't true.