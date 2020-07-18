While many things help women feel liberated, at the core of it all, lies the ability to make their own choices.

Also, making chutney, according to Rujuta Diwekar, a popular nutrition expert. She recently tweeted:

When you grow up around women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed and not how tiny they can get to squeeze into a dress, you grow up to be a liberated woman. pic.twitter.com/fkqAle3FlF — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) July 16, 2020

For the record, there is no connection between the two.

Making food and perfecting the art, might bring a feeling of liberation to many women, but it cannot be stated as a general fact.

Something, Twitter pointed out as well:

What has women’s liberation got to do with this chutney making business?



I never ever made a chutney like this, or even tried to.

Is it time for me to reassess my liberation now?



This post does nothing but reenforce some dumb stereotypes that should be long left behind. — 🌈 شہناز سید (@hopelesschirp) July 16, 2020

Neither a chutney crushing nor a 0 size dressing can make u liberated.



It's the freedom from stereotypes such as mentioned by you, liberates you !



You clearly need a lesson or 2. — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) July 16, 2020

It is never a ques of either/or. Why shud it be just these 2 options? This is just plain brain-dead stereotyping



Also, this silbatta that u so lovingly endorse (nothin wrong in its use)

But u will find a lot of women slogging hrs, chore to chore in many households. Liberated?🤔 — CopraGemini32 (@CopraGemini32) July 17, 2020

I love to cook & cook very well, but glorifiying hand grinding of chutney furthers the tyranny of gendered division of labour of cooking. It is mixer-grinder that liberates (to some extent, if at all) women who work for remuneration outside the home, or even now for hours of WFH — Taranga Sriraman (@tiffincareer) July 17, 2020

emm, bullshit :-D — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) July 16, 2020

The chutney looks delicious, but same thing can't be said about your tweet — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) July 16, 2020

Not this batshit idea of liberation pic.twitter.com/upoPjFxt40 — antiqutie (@spicysaucepp) July 16, 2020

My Mom was a fan of stone ground chutneys. She would make all kinds of chutneys on this — love & peace (@BhairviSelarka) July 16, 2020

Women liberation : Chutney making !!??? What is it that I am missing here? — Chhavi Dawar (@chhavi_dawar) July 17, 2020

That chutney looks nice and I'm sure it tastes great as well, but i fail to see the correlation between chutney, dresses and liberation. The whole idea of liberation is to be free from any limits on behaviour and thought from what I understand. — Sameer (@sameerabbas) July 17, 2020

Ironically women in India are advised often not to use modern household items like Mixie grinder, washing machine and vaccum cleaner and do household chores in traditional way as shown in your tweet so that they stay in shape and they will be priced commodity in marriage market. — Antony Idhaya Amalan_L (@26rose1) July 17, 2020

When I was skeleton like, is that size zero?, I was working at my first job.

It was a very liberating feeling, getting my own paycheck. I was definitely not chutney peesoing or using a silbatta.

Paying for my own needs with my own hard earned money, yea that was very liberating. — CopraGemini32 (@CopraGemini32) July 17, 2020

I personally know women who were careful about the consistency of the chutney, but unfortunately were not liberated at all. So I can vouch this isn't true.