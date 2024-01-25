Who you are neighbours with, can be very important, even in the largely isolated city lives. They give one a sense of companionship. Now, imagine being neighbours with a celebrity. It’s got to be interesting for its own set of reasons. Here, are a few people reveal celebs they have lived next to. Read on.

1. For all 90s people who remember Band of Boys, one of them lived and practiced together in a neighbouring building. Residents always shouted at them to shut the noise and then everything changed.

–TriangleLife

2. My brother lives in Lokhandwala. Sridevi lived in his complex. Janhvi still lives there although she also stays with Boney often. Asin lived on the same floor as him for a couple years until she got married and moved out. Aruna Irani lives 2 floors below my brother. And there are a whole bunch of producers who live there. I don’t know their names.

–recordwalla

3. Sachin Tendulkar used to live right opposite my building till like 2010-11.

–CapitalAnxious

4. Virat Kohli used to live in my society in Delhi after joining the Indian cricket team but then he got married to Anushka and moved to Mumbai.

–mackerac

Credits: Vogue

5. When I was a kid, Rohit Sharma used to live in the building opposite to mine in MHB colony. My older cousins used to play cricket with him during their school and college days. I had the privilege of playing with him before he became famous.

–Round-Philosophy-181

6. My chemistry sir owns a bungalow in Juhu, he’s been to Big B’s bungalow too.

7. Star Studded Complex:

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Raj Kumar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Imtiaz Ali, Esha Gupta, Aayushman Khurrana, Yaami Gautam are my friend’s neighbours.

Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Bobby Deol have invested in flats in the complex.

8. I’ve met Prachi Desai when I’d been to my friend’s aunt’s house for a party. She was also invited. I guess Prachi Desai is their neighbour.

–Damselindistress796

9. Where my mom stays in US, There lives a woman next to my mum’s house where Brad Pitt visits once in 6 months. My mum has seen them pull up to her house but never talked to them as he’s totally lowkey. He used to come with Angelina before divorce.

–BallerAlerttt

10.

Amrita Rao is one of my friend’s cousin who lives in my building. Both she and her sister studied in the same school that I studied in. Esha Koppikar used to live in my society but later on shifted somewhere else. Her dad’s hospital was in my building ground floor but they gave the place on rent to a bank just a few years ago.

–Damselindistress796

Credits: People

Well, we bet these people have great stories to tell.