Being a celebrity can make you very rich but then you also have to deal with hundreds of idiots on a daily basis. Case in point, these following celebrities, each of whom were subjected to some of the dumbest questions the media has ever asked!

1. Radhika Apte

The versatile actor was once asked by a reporter if she thought she needed to be bold and controversial to be successful. The reporter was referring to an intimate scene Apte had done in a film. In response, Apte told them that the people who were ashamed of their own bodies were the ones curious about other people's bodies.

2. Sania Mirza

Had it been a top male athlete at the peak of their career, they would have never been asked about when they were planning to have kids or settle down. However, Sania Mirza faced this barrage of ridiculous questions by senior anchor Rajdeep Sardesai.

In response, Mirza asked him if he didn't think she had settled down. She told him that it was one of the questions women always have to face i.e, marriage and motherhood. No matter how many Wimblendons they win, they don't become settled in people's eyes, Mirza added.

3. Scarlett Johansson

During the press junket for The Avengers, Johansson was repeatedly asked about her 'underwear beneath the Black Widow costume'. This one time, however she lost it and told the interviewer to ask Joss Whedon instead.

4. Matt Damon

Damon has been outspoken in support of teachers getting tenure for a while in the USA. His mother being one has definitely made him more vocal about the subject of tenure. So when a Libertarian reporter asks him if no job security was an incentive for being a better actor then why couldn't the same be applied to teaching.

Damon takes her to the task and tells her to stop this MBA thinking. He tells her that a teacher wants to teach. Why else would they be taking a shitty salary and working long hours?

5. Taylor Swift

Swift has always been a soft target for the American media. In 2014, after winning at the Grammy's she was asked by ET's Nancy O'Dell if she was taking lots of men back with her to her home. Swift told her that men were trouble and she was only bringing cats with her.

6. Rihanna

During one of the press conferences for the movie Battleship, she was asked if she was happy in her private life and people would be seeing Ashton Kutcher in her life. Rihanna simply told everyone there that it was a disappointing question and asked everyone to move on.

7. Cate Blanchett

During an interview at an award ceremony, the ace actor was answering questions about what designer's dress she was wearing when the cameraman started panning the length of her outfit. A visually irritated Blanchett asked the guy if he also did that to male celebrities.

8. Keira Knightley

At the Hollywood Film Awards in November 2014, actor Keira Knightley was asked how she managed to balance her personal life with her professional life. Knightly practically scolded the man by asking if he was going to ask the same questions to the men all night too.

9. Daniel Kaluuya

When an Oscars reporter told Daniel Kaluuya that Get Out had gotten nominated for Best Picture because it ticked a lot of boxes, Kaluuya responded by telling him that these were not boxes for them. He said that articulating the black experience was not a box and that they were human beings and they are articulating their truth.

10. Vidya Balan

Over a period of time, despite delivering multiple excellent performances, Vidya Balan has always been subjected to nonsensical questions about her weight. This time was no different when a reporter asked her she was planning on losing some weight to do a commercial movie. Balan responded by telling him that she was very happy with her body and it would be great if he could change his perspective.

11. Priyanka Chopra

Once anwering a sexist question from a reporter, Priyanka Chopra said that while men and women were physiologically different, it didn't mean that they don't get to be treated equally.

12. Sunny Leone

How can anyone ever forget the dreadful Bhupendra Chaubey interview where he asked Leone if he would get morally corrupted for interviewing her. Leone simply told him she could get up and just leave.

That's one way to deal with it.