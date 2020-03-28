I may technically be young, but physically and emotionally, I've reached peak old age.

Then there are these celebrities who make even the 50s look like the new 20s, simply because of the way they're living their lives, full of energy and high on fitness:

1. Akshay Kumar: 52 years

If it weren't for the salt and pepper beard that sometimes makes an appearance, he could pass off for a 20-year-old just starting college, sporting graphic tees and fancy bikes.

2. Milind Soman: 54 Years

Every 90s kid's longest-standing crush, Milind Soman could definitely give most youngsters a 'run' for their money, when it comes to being fit.

3. Neena Gupta: 60 years

Whether it's rocking a diva look, or playing like a champ, Neena Gupta is high on energy and life, even in her 60s.

4. Madhuri Dixit: 52 years

She'll always be Bollywood's dancing queen!

5. Shah Rukh Khan: 54 years

Not everyone can have women swooning, every time they spread their arms wide. Then again, not everyone can be the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.

6. Deepti Naval: 68 years

Her smile still holds the same warmth, and her looks, the same grace.

7. Dimple Kapadia: 62 years

Forget the gym looks. Or even the airport looks. Cuz Dimple Kapadia's salon looks are the true winner!

8. Anil Kapoor: 63 years

Anil Kapoor hit 20, felt jhakaas and looked like it too. And then he never aged a day.

9. Suniel Shetty: 58 years

Talk about aging like fine wine!

10. Bobby Deol: 51 years

It's like Bobby looked at the concept of aging and just went, naiyyo naiyyo.

TBH, these celebs better fit in the 20-year-old age bracket than even us actual 20-year-olds. BRB, need chamomile tea to calm my nerves after looking at them!