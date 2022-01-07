Celebrities are made by fans. They exist because fans want them to exist. They get to earn millions because fans deem them worthy. So, often it comes as a bit of a shock when you see them misbehave.

1. Akshay Kumar

According to the Times of India, the Indo-Canadian actor's bodyguards can get a bit rough with fans.. As a matter of fact, a few years ago, there was a lot of controversy when Kumar's bodyguard, Shreysay Thele, allegedly abused a fan trying to get a closer look at the actor. The fan, who happened to be a dentist was so humiliated that he lodged a police complaint. In another instance, the actor had allegedly slapped a fan on the sets of Gabbar for crossing into the shooting zone.

2. Rishi Kapoor

The late actor had once lost his cool when a 60-year-old had asked for his autograph. It was during Ekta Kapoor's iftaar party that this fan had waited outside the washroom for Kapoor before asking the actor for an autograph. However, according to reports, Kapoor shooed him away with some abusive language.

3. Salman Khan

A few years ago, Salman got really angry when he saw a fan trying to take his pictures. He reportedly opened his car door, snatched the fan's mobile phone and threw it. The fan told reporters that while the phone isn't that big a deal for the actor, it was important to him.

4. Govinda

In 2008, Govinda slapped a fan by the name of Santosh Ray on the sets of his film Money Hai To Honey Hai. The fan filed a complaint following which the Supreme Court asked the veteran actor to apologise and pay him Rs 5 lakh as an apology.

5. Mika

The singer was once booked by the police for slapping a doctor mid-concert. The victim was Shrikant, an ophthalmologist at the Ambedkar Hospital. and he had claimed to have suffered some internal injury in his left ear due to the assault.

6. Christian Bale

In a tell-all book written by his former publicist, Bale's alleged interactions with fans can be categorised as traumatising. According to the publicist, Bale would 'lecture little girls about being rude and intrusive until tears streamed down their faces, and their parents tugged them away from our table.'

7. Tobey Maguire

The beloved Spider-Man actor being a real prick to people has been well documented throughout the years. In her memoir Molly’s Game(which was adapted into a 2017 movie starring Jessica Chastain), Molly Bloom writes about an incident at a poker game with Tobey Maguire.

Maguire offered her a $1,000 poke chip but asked her to bark like a seal for it first. When she refused, Maguire said:

I’m not kidding. What’s wrong? You’re too rich now? You won’t bark for a thousand dollars?

8. Adam Levine

A Reddit user had once claimed that when she had asked the Maroon 5 singer for an autograph, he had refused saying that he didn't give autographs to 'ugly chicks'.

9. Justin Bieber

Bieber's wild days might be behind him, for now at least, there was once a time where egged his neighbour's house. He had to pay more than $80,000 in restitution for the vandalism.

10. Jawed Habib

A few hours ago, popular hairstylist Jawed Habib was booked for allegedly spitting on a woman during an event in Muzaffarnagar. Pooja Gupta, the woman in the video, a resident of Baraut spoke to reporters about the incident.

I run a beauty salon and was attending a seminar by Jawed Habib. I was called on stage for a haircut. He misbehaved with me. He said that if you do not have water, you can also use spit to cut hair

This video is too disgusting to post. But I think this should reach everyone! Shame on you #JavedHabib pic.twitter.com/aP9HJjYiJ9 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 6, 2022

Never meet your heroes, yeah?