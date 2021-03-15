Being a woman is tough in general. Being a celebrity does ease that up a bit but then you end up getting asked a lot of dumb sexist questions in your everyday life. Case in point:

1. Taylor Swift

In an interview with Germany's DPA, Swift was asked if after turning 30 would she be settling down with a boyfriend. To which the singer replied:

I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. I'm not going to answer that question.

2. Blake Lively

In April 2017, at the Variety: Power of Women New York luncheon, Blake Lively was being honoured for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition, where she was asked about her power outfit. Lively retorted back with:

Come on. You want to talk about an outfit here? Would you ask a man that? You wouldn't ask a man what his power outfit is, I'm sorry.

3. Scarlett Johansson

Being Black Widow can be a boon if the world is filled with idiots. Unfortunately for Scarlett Johansson, it is. Interviewers have often asked her meaningful questions about the underwear she was wearing under the suit to her diet for the bodysuit among other things.

4. Natasha Lyonne

When an interviewer asked Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne, how her colleague Samira Wiley and she could play such angry women since they were 'two beautiful ladies', Lyonne simply called out the sexism in that statement:

I feel like it's accidentally maybe a little bit misogynistic because it's like 'You're so beautiful. What's it like to have to do all that acting?' It's insane if that is what you're asking.

5. Cate Blanchett

During an interview on the red carpet for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, a camera panned the whole length of her outfit in the middle of an interview. Blanchett stopped mid-interview and asked:

Do you do that to guys? What do you think is going to happen down there?

6. Keira Knightley

At the Hollywood Film Awards in November 2014, actor Keira Knightley was asked about how she managed to balance her acting career and her personal life. Knightley shut down the reporter by asking if she intended to ask that same question to all the men present there as well?

7. Rihanna

The musician has been subjected to stupid and sexist questions way too often. At the Rogue Fragrance reveal, she was asked what she was looking in a man, despite her making clear that she didn't need one. So she made it expressly clear by saying:

I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there.

8. Emma Stone

When a reporter at the 2015 Oscar nominees luncheon told Stone starting a Q&A session with her by saying she was looking beautiful as ever, Stone cheekily replied with 'Oh, thank you. That's all that matters'.

9. Ariana Grande

During a podcast, Grande was asked if she would rather go with her phone or her makeup, the musician retorted by asking the interviewer if that's what he thought women had trouble choosing between.

10. Vidya Balan

The ace Indian actor has always found herself at the wrong end of nonsensical questions about her weight. When one of the reporters asked her if she was willing to drop some weight to do a commercial movie, Balan told him that she was very comfortable with her body and it would be great if he could change his perspective.

12. Sunny Leone

How can anyone ever forget the dreadfully misogynistic interview she had with anchor Bhupendra Chaubey. Chaubey even asked Leone if he would get morally corrupt for interviewing her. To which, Leone, she could just get up and leave.

13. Sania Mirza

During an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, the Indian Tennis champion was asked when was planning on settling down, 'what about motherhood', among other things. Mirza immediately shut down Sardesai's line of questioning by asking him if motherhood was when women settled. She then told him it didn't matter how many Wimblendons they win, they just don't become settled in people's eyes.

14. Radhika Apte

The actor was once asked by a reporter if she needed to be bold and controversial to be successful. The reporter was asking talking about an intimate scene she had done in a movie. Apte told him that only people who were ashamed of their own bodies were curious about others.

15. Anne Hathaway

The same interviewer who asked Scarlett Johansson if she was wearing underwear in The Avengers, also kept badgering Anne Hathaway about her suit in The Dark Knight Rises. A visually irritated Hathaway then asks him what his deal was and if he was losing weight and was trying to fit into a catsuit?

Honestly, someone paid these idiots to ask these questions and we have unpaid interns in the same universe.