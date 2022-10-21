Celebrities usually have very little control over the exposure that they’ve to deal with. No matter how hard they try, a lot of things, specifically when it comes to their personal life, become a matter of public discussion. This is often brought up during interviews and reality shows, which can naturally lead to uncomfortable situations.

Other times, there are also misunderstandings that cause differences during such public appearances. And it’s not always easy to keep calm and resist a reaction.

Here are all the times when celebrities walked out of places, as a result of controversial situations.

1. Abhishek Bachchan

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan walked out of the sets of Case Toh Banta Hai. This happened after comedian Paritosh Tripathi cracked a joke on Amitabh Bachchan, which Abhishek felt, was a bit too much. He added that he can take jokes about him, but when it comes to his parents, he can’t let people cross the line. As a result, he asked the makers to stop shooting, leaving Kusha Kapila and Riteish Deshmukh shocked.

2. Robert Downey Jr.

During an interview with the Channel 4 presenter, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the actor left mid-way after feeling constantly pressured by the same questions. This happened while promoting Avengers: Age of Ultron, when the interviewer kept asking Robert Downey Jr. about his past and personal life – including his drinking problem and relationship with his father.

3. Dhanush

In 2017, Suchitra Karthik shared details and pictures about the actor’s misbehavior, which irked people. So, during an interview with TV9 Telugu, when the interviewer asked about family troubles and the rumors related to this controversy, the actor removed his mic and walked out, calling it a stupid interview.

4. Naomi Campbell

When the former Liberian dictator Charles Taylor was standing trial for war crimes, Naomi Campbell was alleged for having received a blood diamond (which she later confirmed in her testimony) from him. And in a 2010 interview with ABC News, they kept pressing her about the matter. As this continued, she left the interview, knocking over a camera on her way out.

5. Shoaib Akhtar

During a post-match show following Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand in T20 World Cup last year, Shoaib Akhtar not only left the show but also resigned as a cricket analyst on PTV. This happened after the host, Nauman Niaz asked the form Pakistan pacer to go if he wanted to sound “oversmart” on the show.

6. Rihanna

In an interview with Sunrise, Rihanna was asked about her dating life while promoting her then-upcoming film Battleship. After mentioning that it’s frustrating to talk about her personal life, she reportedly shut down the interview.

7. Prakash Raj

The actor was in an interview with Janasri News, to promote a film, and the interviewer asked him about the Cauvery issue. He then told the interviewer that it was a sensitive topic to answer questions about, and he wasn’t there to talk about governance. After this he removed his mic, and left mid-way.

8. Selena Gomez

During an interview, entertainment critic Dean Richards questioned Gomez about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. He went on to ask her about his behavior and “things that we do not know about it”. Reacting to his question, Selena Gomez looked at someone off camera, after which her video feed abruptly ended.

If we think about it, some of these reactions do make sense.