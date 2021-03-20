The chemistry between actors is one of the biggest selling points of any movie. But what if these actors just don't like each other? How would that work?

1. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Even though the duo was an on and off couple after The Notebook, they hated each other on set while making the film. So much so, that Gosling had even asked the director to find a replacement for McAdams.

2. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson

No chemistry between the lead actors can be a major issue when the film you're shooting is 50 Shades of Grey. Dornan and Johnson not only lacked chemistry but also found each other difficult to work with and absolutely hated each other.

3. Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy

Hardy has said gone on record to say that LaBeouf had once knocked him out cold on the sets of Lawless. Of course, the cameras weren't rolling at the time. The duo reportedly got into a confrontation and LaBeouf, who was reportedly drunk at the time knocked Hardy out.

4. Charlie Sheen and Selma Blair

Sheen has had a notorious record of bad on-set behaviour and he has been fired for it. But this time., it was he, who did the firing. After his co-star, Selma Blair complained about his work ethic on Anger Management, Sheen, who was the executive producer of the show, fired her.

5. Jennifer Aniston and Jay Mohr

When Jay Mohr was selected instead of her then-boyfriend Tate Donovan for Picture Perfect, Jennifer Aniston was not very happy with it. In an interview, Mohr accused Aniston of being cruel to him and said that sometimes she was so mean that he would go to his mother's house and cry.

6. Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey

Despite their characters practically living in the same building and both playing important roles in the storyline on Game of Thrones, Bronn and Cersei never actually meet on the show. This is due to the fact that actors have previously dated each other in real life and simply can't stand each other.

7. Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp

The actors just didn't like each other on the sets of The Tourist. According to reports, she was disappointed that Depp didn't get in better shape for the role and wouldn't cut his hair. Depp thought she was full of herself.

8. Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson

Dwayne Johnson's inclusion in Fast & Furious revamped the franchise. But as the movies became successful and Johnson with them, his co-stars reportedly started having problems with him. Most notably, Tyrese Gibson, who went on social media to cry foul when Johnson's character got offered a spin-off movie.

9. Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

Sometimes when you are shooting intense films like Mad Max: Fury Road, you can't help if the characters you play on screen start leaking into the real world. Maybe this was the case with Hardy and Theron, who simply didn't like each other on set but being the professionals they are, never let it affect the film. In fact, after the film was made, Hardy gifted Theron a self-portrait with a note that read:

You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f--king awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy.

10. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes

The duo just didn't like each other. Danes was not happy with Leo's habit of pranking everyone on set, while Leo thought Danes to be uptight on the sets of Romeo + Juliet.

Well, we all do have an annoying co-worker. These ones just happen to be famous.