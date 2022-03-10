There are gazillion memories that are associated with the words ‘school’ and ‘college’. From taking a part in extracurricular activities to creating a ruckus in the canteen, we all have some great memories we made with our schoolmates/collegemates. And today, we have made a list of a number of celebrities who studied together.

1. Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Yes, you read that right! The actors, who made us laugh until we cried in Andaz Apna Apna, were actually schoolmates. Both the popular actors were classmates for a year in the second grade at St Anne’s in Pali Hill. However, they never spoke to each other while they were in school. In an interview with The Times Of India, Aamir Khan revealed:

The first time I met Salman was at Babla’s (director Aditya Bhattacharya’s) house, who made Raakh (1989). Incidentally, Salman and I were in the same class for a year in the second standard (at St Anne’s, in Pali Hill). And, we didn’t know each other then. I was at Babla’s house to discuss a short film called Paranoia, where I was the actor, spot-boy, production head, first AD – all rolled into one. We shot that film for a month. I was 15, and this is the first time I ever acted. Salman was cycling around in Carter Road. He knew Babla too. We stood on the balcony and talked. He told me about how he also wanted to become an actor. I thought of him as a sweet chap.

2. Matthew Perry & Justin Trudeau

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Matthew Perry attended the same school in Ottawa when they were in fifth grade. In 2017, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Matthew Perry revealed that they both were not great friends at school and they even got into a physical fight. He said:

We actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't so it was pure jealousy. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. I'm not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up.

Interestingly, Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry served as a press secretary for Justin Trudeau's father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Friends fact. Did you know Matthew Perry's mom Suzanne was a press secretary for Pierre Elliott Trudeau? pic.twitter.com/cPFJlnDYk3 — Kristy Kirkup (@kkirkup) April 16, 2014

3. Twinkle Khanna & Karan Johar

The mothers of this actor-director duo were already best of friends. After the ace director failed to crack The Doon School’s entrance exam in eighth grade, he was put in Panchgani’s The New Era Boarding School, whereTwinkle Khanna was already studying. Even though he was about two years senior to her, they went on to become good friends. In an interview, Twinkle Khanna revealed that Karan Johar was insanely in love with her and she was the only woman he has ever been in love with. She said:

Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say 'that’s hot, I like your moustache’.

4. Meghan Markle & Katharine Foster

Both, The Duchess of Sussex and actor Katharine Foster, went to Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart High School. In 2019, the actor shared a throwback picture with the former actress, when they performed in a musical together in the early 2000s. She captioned the post:

Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.

5. Uday Chopra & Hrithik Roshan

Both these actors, who have known each other since the fourth grade, did their schooling together from Mahim’s Bombay Scottish School. The duo grew up sharing the same set of friends from the industry, as they both had renowned celebrity parents. Eventually, they tried their luck and became popular actors.

6. Cameron Diaz & Snoop Dogg

The now-retired actor went to the same Long Beach Polytechnic High School, California as the popular rapper. In 2011, while appearing on Lopez Tonight talk show, she revealed:

We went to high school together. He was a year older than me and you know, I remember him there. There were a lot of kids in our school, there’s like 3,500 kids, but I remember him, he was very tall and skinny, wore lots of ponytails on his head.

7. Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff

At the age of 15, Shraddha Kapoor joined the American School Of Bombay, where Tiger Shroff became her schoolmate. In an interview with Ishq 104.8 FM, he revealed that he had a big crush on her, during her school days. However, he couldn’t confess his love. He said:

I used to have a huge crush on her in school. Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha. Not in a creepy way but main bas door se dekhta tha. Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the.

In 2016, the duo went on to feature together in Baaghi as an on-screen couple.

8. Adele & Jessie J

Both the talented musicians attended the BRIT performing arts school in London and used to sit together at the same lunch table. In 2014, during an appearance on The Real, Jessie J revealed that:

We had no idea what would happen I guess. When you’re at college you’re just trying to get your grades but we used to sing at lunchtime together, which was really surreal thinking about it now. I left the BRIT school and got into a girl band, which was separate from Adele.

9. Sonakshi Sinha & Arjun Kapoor

Having popular celebrity parents, both the actors went to Mumbai’s Arya Vidya Mandir. However, they weren’t friends back then. The two shared incredible on-screen chemistry in their movie Tevar and were even rumoured to be dating back then.

10. John Krasinki & BJ Novak

Known for their hilarious roles in the mockumentary sitcom television series The Office, this duo went to the same school. Both the actors attended Newton South High School in Massachusetts together and graduated in 1997. They were even together in the same baseball team. In 2014, BJ Novak told Ellen DeGeneres that:

John Krasinski and I have known each other our whole lives in the weirdest, most coincidental way. We played little league together. There’s a picture of this little league team in my house, that I was on in sixth grade, and I was sick on the day this picture was taken. John is in that photo, that’s been in my house my whole life, and I’m not.

11. Ranbir Kapoor & Avantika Malik

This duo, who even dated for five years, studied in the same school together. While studying at Mumbai’s The Bombay Scottish School, Ranbir Kapoor had a huge crush on Avantika Malik. According to reports, she used to work as a child artist and he used to visit her on the sets every day. After they broke up, Avantika Malik tied the knot with Imran Khan, after dating for about eight long years.

12. Taapsee Pannu & Angad Singh Ranyal

After giving superhits at the box office, the actor made a debut on Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand, a limited stand-up comedy series. She shared the stage for the comedy series with stand-up comedian Angad Singh Ranyal, who also happens to be her collegemate. As per a report, she said:

Angad and I were college mates, so when I got a call to do stand-up with him and Sapan for Amazon Original One Mic Stand, it seemed like something that would be a lot of fun. At heart, I am a performer - I like challenging roles, experimenting with different characters, and stand-up comedy seemed an extension of that. Also, I have always been a fan of stand-up comedy, even in its early days in India, I would visit all the comedy clubs and take my friends along! So doing was like ticking off a to-do on my bucket list.

13. Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

The actors met as kids after their mothers introduced them back in the 1980s. The two lived just two blocks away in Massachusetts and loved playing baseball together. As both of them loved acting, they went on to attend Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School together. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Matt Damon said:

I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.

The duo, who have been friends for more than 40 long years, have worked together on a number of projects including School Ties, The Battle of Shaker Heights and Field of Dreams.

14. Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday

Mumbai Mirror, Ananya Panday The new-gen actors, who share a comfortable equation with each other, studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Ananya Panday was Sara Ali Khan's junior. In an interview with, Ananya Panday revealed that:

Sara was my senior in school, the two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions.

15. Rachel Bilson & Rami Malek

Both the actors attended Notre Dame High School in California and were even good friends back at that time. In a podcast, Rachel Bilson said:

So, Rami was a good friend of mine. We were in the same crew. We did The Crucible together senior year. We kind of kept in contact a little bit but obviously, he got super famous as he's always been super talented and a really amazing actor even in high school.

16. Aryan Khan & Navya Naveli Nanda

We all know how Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter,Navya Naveli Nanda share a great bond. Interestingly, both of them studied together at Sevenoaks School, England in 2016. They are often spotted together partying with their common friends.

17. Adam Levine & Jonah Hill

Girls Like You.

The friendship between this actor-singer duo goes way back to their primary school days. From attending junior high at Los Angeles' Brentwood School to living at each other's houses, they have come a long way. In 2014, Jonah Hill officiated Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's wedding. Interestingly, Jonah Hill's sister, Beanie Feldstein, appeared in Adam Levine's music video for

18. Anushka Sharma & Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Anushka Sharma went to the same St Mary's School in Assam. In 2012, Anushka Sharma revealed that:

Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too. She said I went to this school, and I said I went to this school too. And then, I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny.

19. Prince William, Eddie Redmayne & Tom Hiddleston

Three of them attended the all-boys boarding school Eton College. In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Eddie Redmayne revealed that he and Prince William were also teammates on Eton College's rugby team.

20. Athiya Shetty & Krishna Shroff

There's no doubt that Sunil Shetty and Jacky Shroff has been the best of friends ever since they started acting. Even their daughters were good friends in their school days. They both used to study together at the American School Of Bombay. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were their seniors in school. Athiya Shetty posted an adorbs throwback picture of them on her social media handle.

21. Timothée Chalamet & Ansel Elgort

The actors who starred in movies like Men, Women & Children, went to New York's LaGuardia High School together. In an Instagram post, Ansel Elgort wrote:

It's really crazy, Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher, Mr. Shifman, we had the same science teacher, Mr. Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!! Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy. Congrats to you Timmy.

Which of the mentioned celebrities shocked you the most?