Being a celebrity, especially at an age where everyone is constantly watching you, is tough. You have to be at your best behaviour or someone eventually justifiably comes after you. Before there are certain celebrities who have indulged themselves in illegal activities before they became famous.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

Downey's struggle with drugs and prison is well documented. Before the actor changed his fortunes through the MCU, he had numerous run-ins with the law and in 1996, had been arrested for possession of multiple drugs and a pistol.

2. Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg has had a string of serious charges against him from his younger days. He had been charged with murder and racist hate crimes. He's even pleaded guilty to felony assault. However, the actor has reportedly come a long way since his criminal days and has time and again publicly apologised for his actions.

3. Matthew McConaughey

You guessed it! McConaughey was accused of loudly playing bongos while dancing on the top of a table under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He was arrested 'on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting transportation'.

4. Danny Trejo

Before solidifying his status as an on-screen badass, Danny Trejo had gained notoriety for his other actions. He had spent 11 years in jail for drugs and armed robbery. But during his time inside those walls, he learnt boxing, got clean and got his life straight. Good for him.

5. Snoop Dogg

Snoop has never been shy about living the hard life, the gangster life. But did you know in 1993, he was arrested after a rival gang member was shot and killed by a gun fired out of Snoop's car? Lawyer Johnnie Cochran, who also represented O.J. Simpson, however, got both Snoop and the man who admitted to firing the weapon acquitted.

6. John Lennon

In an interview with Playboy in 1980, Lenon admitted to being a serial offender of domestic violence. He said that he couldn't express himself and so he hit women. He said that he used to be physical to women, 'his' and otherwise.

7. Jay-Z

The billionaire rapper-entrepreneur used to deal drugs in his younger days. He even says that his drug-dealing days prepared him for the cutthroat music industry.

To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash—those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life.

8. Stephen Fry

While it does seem unimaginable, it's the truth. Now, Fry wasn't pursuing a life of crime before becoming a celebrity of some stature. He spent 3 months in jail at the age of 17 for credit card fraud. He credits these months in prison as the motivators behind all that he's achieved.

9. Will Smith

In 1989, Smith was arrested for being involved in an assault so vicious that one of the men nearly lost his sight. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.

10. Khloe Kardashian

Back when Keeping Up With The Kardashians wasn't a thing, Khloe was arrested for drunken driving and was sentenced to 3 years of probation. She broke the terms of her probation and was then sentenced to a year and a half of jail time.

Now, this doesn't mean that criminal activities are a stepping stone to fame. So don't try any of this at home.