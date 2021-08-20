There are many successful people who will tell you that hard work beats everything. Yeah, that's a truckload of crap. Having rich parents beats everything.

1. Ranveer Singh

It's a common misconception that the actor comes from humble backgrounds. Ranveer's father is a wealthy businessman. You might have actually heard of him. He goes by the name Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

2. Sonal Chauhan

The actor comes from a royal Rajput family in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari

Hydari is also a royal, born to the family of J. Rameshwar Rao, the king of Wanaparthy. She's also the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former governor of Assam.

4. Ed Sheeran

Sheeran might have slept on Jamie Foxx's couch for a bit but it turns out he never really needed to. Sheeran’s father, John, is an art lecturer and his mother, Imogen, has a jewellery company.

5. Edward Norton

Norton’s grandfather, James Rouse, invented the modern enclosed shopping mall. He is credited for designing Boston’s famed Faneuil Hall and the Baltimore Inner Harbor.

6. Ariana Grande

Her Edward Butera, is the founder of Ibi Designs, a full-service creative studio in Florida. The firm's client list includes people like Eddie Murphy.

7. Kiran Rao

The filmmaker is the first cousin to Aditi Rao Hydari, which means they share the same royal ancestry.

8. Bhagyasree

The former actress' father is Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, a Raja of Sangli in Maharashtra.

9. Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta grew up in New York City's Upper West Side. Her father Joe Germanotta made a very comfortable living in the hotel Wi-Fi business, so much so, that she could attend a private school.

10. Bradley Cooper

His father Charles Cooper, was a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, which allowed him to attend the prestigious private school Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

11. Taylor Swift

Scott Swift, Taylor's father is the founder of The Swift Group, a Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Group. He has been a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management for more than 40 years.

12. Maggie and Jake Gyllenhal

The Gyllenhaals have always been in Hollywood. Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal’s father, Stephen, is a director and his mother is screenwriter Naomi Foner.

13. Jonah Hill

His mother, Sharon Feldstein, is a costume designer and his father, Richard, is a Hollywood business manager who was also an accountant for Guns N’ Roses. No big deal.

14. Kristen Stewart

Her mother, Jules, is a script supervisor, editor and director. Some of her film credits include Mortal Combat and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

15. Salma Hayek

Hayek's father was an oil executive and her mother was an opera singer in Mexico.

16. Tom Hiddleston

Tom's father ran a biotech company that worked with Oxford University.

17. Anderson Cooper

The CNN newsman's mother was Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress to Vanderbilt railways fortune.

18. Winston Marshall

The Mumford and Sons Banjoist was born to Sir Paul Marshall, a British investor in companies such as GB News and co-founder of the Marshall Wace hedge fund.

Well, I always knew there was a reason I am not successful. Not like I am lazy or anything LOL.